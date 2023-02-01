Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot is expected to resume skating next Thursday when the team reconvenes after the NHL All-Star break, according to TSN contributor Bruce Garrioch.

The expectation is goaltender Cam Talbot will resume skating next Thursday when the #Sens reconvene after the all-star break. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 1, 2023

Talbot sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of the Senators' Jan. 25 game against the New York Islanders and did not return.

The 35-year-old has posted an 11-13-1 record this season with a 2.95 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. in 27 games (24 starts) this season.

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals announced Wednesday they have loaned forward Aliaksei Protas to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

NEWS | The Capitals have loaned forward Aliaksei Protas to the Hershey Bears.https://t.co/YKixL6LH4h — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 1, 2023

The 22-year-old Belarus native has played 43 games for the Capitals this season, scoring three goals and recording seven assists.

Protas was selected by the Capitals with the 93rd overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and has 13 points in 76 career NHL games.

Protas has played in three games for the Bears and has a trio of assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Gustav Nyquist will miss the remainder of the regular season with a shoulder injury, the team announced.

INJURY UPDATE: #CBJ forward Gus Nyquist, who was placed on Injured Reserve on Jan. 28, is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. He suffered a shoulder injury, which will not require surgery, at Edmonton, on Jan. 25. — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) February 1, 2023

Nyquist was ruled out indefinitely last week with the injury, which the team said will not require surgery.

The 33-year-old winger has 10 goals and 22 points in 48 games this season.

The Blue Jackets also announced they have assigned defencemen Tim Berni and Marcus Bjork to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL.

Berni, 22, has recorded one goal in 28 games with the Blue Jackets in his first NHL campaign in 2022-23.

Bjork, 25, has collected scored a trio of goals and added eight assists in 27 games.