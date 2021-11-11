'I just got back to my game': Poehling focused on finding consistency after AHL stint

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have recalled Ryan Poehling from the AHL's Laval Rockets and will play against the Calgary Flames according to head coach Dominique Ducharme.

The Canadiens announced that forward Ryan Poehling has been recalled from the AHL’s Laval Rocket.



Defenseman Mattias Norlinder will also join Montreal after his conditioning stint with Laval ended on Wednesday night.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/BXbqSeTuis — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 11, 2021

Poehling has three goals and six assists in seven games with the Rockets and has four goals and five points over his 28 game NHL career.

It is also expected Mattias Norlinder will return to the Canadiens line up after finishing his conditioning stint with the Rockets on Wednesday.

Norlinder was injured during Sept. 27 pre-season game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Senators

Matt Murray and Alex Formenton have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol bringing the number of players up to eight and one coach.

Roster update: The #Sens have placed forward Alex Formenton and goaltender Matt Murray in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.



In related moves, the team has recalled forward Andrew Agozzino and defencemen Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thomson from @BellevilleSens. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 11, 2021

Defencemen Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thomson, as well as forward Andrew Agozzino have been called up from AHL Belleville.

Boston Bruins

Goaltender Linus Ullmark is expected to start on Thursday night versus the Edmonton Oilers according to head coach Bruce Cassidy

The 28-year-old has a 3-2 record with a 2.59 goals against average and a ,918 save percentage over five games.

Additionally the Bruins used these lines during Thursday's morning skate.

#NHLBruins morning rushes:



Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak

Hall - Coyle - Foligno

DeBrusk - Haula - Smith

Blidh - Nosek - Lazar



Forbort - McAvoy

Grzelcyk - Carlo

Reilly - Clifton



Ullmark

Swayman pic.twitter.com/cEKOgS8TkL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 11, 2021

Colorado Avalanche

Head coach Jared Bednar expect defenceman Cale Makar and forward Valeri Nichushkin to return to the Avalanche line up for their game against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

On his Altitude radio segment, Jared Bednar gave a Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin availability update ahead of Thursday's game: "I think we're going to see Cale back, and I think we're going to see Val back, as well."



That should help. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) November 9, 2021

Makar was injured during Oct.30 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild and have missed two games with an upper body injury.

The 23-year-old has two goals and six points in eight games this season.

Nichushkin was injured during the 4-2 season opening victory and has missed the past nine games with an upper body injury.

San Jose Sharks

Goaltender James Reimer is expected to start on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

Adin Hill vs. Flames, James Reimer vs. Winnipeg per MacLean — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) November 8, 2021

The 33-year-old has a 3-1-1 record with 1.60 goals against average and a .946 save percentage over six games.

Minnesota Wild

Goaltender Cam Talbot is expected to start against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kaapo Kahkonen goes again tonight. Cam Talbot goes tomorrow. #MNWild — Dane Mizutani (@DaneMizutani) November 10, 2021

The 34-year-old has a 7-2 record with a 2.85 goals against average and a .904 save percentage in nine games.

Washington Capitals

Goaltender Zach Fucale will make his NHL debut as he starts against the Detroit Red wings, head coach Peter Laviolette.

Zach Fucale will get the start in net tonight in Detroit, per Head Coach Laviolette. pic.twitter.com/Sn49RynB9s — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 11, 2021

The former World Junior standout has a 3-0 record in five games with the AHL's Hershey Bears and has a 1.73 goals against average and .933 save percentage.

Edmonton Oilers

Goaltender Mikko Koskinen is expected to start on Thursday against the Boston Bruins.

Koskinen starts tonight. Turris on 3rd line in place of injured Kassian. #Oilers — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) November 11, 2021

The 33-year-old has a 7-1 record with a 2.54 goals against average and a .920 save percentage in eight games.

Mike Smith has appeared to suffer a setback to his recovery from a lower body injury and has left the Oilers road trip to return to Edmonton.