1h ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Poehling to make season debut
The Montreal Canadiens have recalled Ryan Poehling from the AHL's Laval Rockets and will play against the Calgary Flames according to head coach Dominique Ducharme.
TSN.ca Staff
'I just got back to my game': Poehling focused on finding consistency after AHL stint
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
The Montreal Canadiens have recalled Ryan Poehling from the AHL's Laval Rockets and will play against the Calgary Flames according to head coach Dominique Ducharme.
Poehling has three goals and six assists in seven games with the Rockets and has four goals and five points over his 28 game NHL career.
It is also expected Mattias Norlinder will return to the Canadiens line up after finishing his conditioning stint with the Rockets on Wednesday.
Norlinder was injured during Sept. 27 pre-season game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Ottawa Senators
Matt Murray and Alex Formenton have been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol bringing the number of players up to eight and one coach.
Defencemen Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thomson, as well as forward Andrew Agozzino have been called up from AHL Belleville.
Boston Bruins
Goaltender Linus Ullmark is expected to start on Thursday night versus the Edmonton Oilers according to head coach Bruce Cassidy
The 28-year-old has a 3-2 record with a 2.59 goals against average and a ,918 save percentage over five games.
Additionally the Bruins used these lines during Thursday's morning skate.
Colorado Avalanche
Head coach Jared Bednar expect defenceman Cale Makar and forward Valeri Nichushkin to return to the Avalanche line up for their game against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.
Makar was injured during Oct.30 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild and have missed two games with an upper body injury.
The 23-year-old has two goals and six points in eight games this season.
Nichushkin was injured during the 4-2 season opening victory and has missed the past nine games with an upper body injury.
San Jose Sharks
Goaltender James Reimer is expected to start on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets.
The 33-year-old has a 3-1-1 record with 1.60 goals against average and a .946 save percentage over six games.
Minnesota Wild
Goaltender Cam Talbot is expected to start against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The 34-year-old has a 7-2 record with a 2.85 goals against average and a .904 save percentage in nine games.
Washington Capitals
Goaltender Zach Fucale will make his NHL debut as he starts against the Detroit Red wings, head coach Peter Laviolette.
The former World Junior standout has a 3-0 record in five games with the AHL's Hershey Bears and has a 1.73 goals against average and .933 save percentage.
Edmonton Oilers
Goaltender Mikko Koskinen is expected to start on Thursday against the Boston Bruins.
The 33-year-old has a 7-1 record with a 2.54 goals against average and a .920 save percentage in eight games.
Mike Smith has appeared to suffer a setback to his recovery from a lower body injury and has left the Oilers road trip to return to Edmonton.