Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Head coach Jon Cooper said forward Ondrej Palat, who has missed the 14 games with a lower-body injury, will not play Sunday against the New Jersey Devils, but is "getting close" and will considered day-to-day going forward. The 27-year-old has recorded five assists over nine games this season in Tampa. Defenceman Anton Stralman, who has been dealing with an upper-body injury, will not play Sunday.

Coop says Palat is “getting close” but will not be playing tonight. After tonight, he’ll be more day-to-day.



Stralman is being re-evaluated and will not play tonight. #NJDvsTBL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 25, 2018

Carolina Hurricanes

The team has sent down defenceman Trevor Carrick to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. The 24-year-old has three goals and 14 assists over 19 games this season in the AHL, but has played only one game at the NHL level.