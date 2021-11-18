Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forward Ilya Mikheyev was working with lighter pucks during Thursday morning's optional skate as he continues to work his way back from a broken thumb suffered on Oct. 9, reports TSN's Mark Masters.

Ilya Mikheyev working with some lighter pucks this morning



Broken thumb sustained Oct. 9



Initial timeline: Minimum eight weeks (Dec. 4) @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/aLi6rS9kc8 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 18, 2021

Mikheyev was initially expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks.

Meanwhile, forward Ondrej Kase was back on the ice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session. The 26-year-old blocked a shot late in Tuesday's victory over the Nashville Predators and skated to the bench in obvious pain.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters that Kase will be a game-time decision Thursday night against the New York Rangers. Kirill Semyonov will take warmups in case Kase can't go.

Montreal Canadiens

Head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters he is confident Christian Dvorak will play Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins after sitting out Thursday's practice because of a maintenance day.

#Habs Ducharme says he’s confident Dvorak will play tonight vs #Penguins after sitting out yesterday’s practice.



Primeau will make his second straight start.@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 18, 2021

Meanwhile, goaltender Cayden Primeau will make his second straight start. He stopped 31 of 34 shots in his season debut Tuesday night against the Rangers in a 3-2 defeat.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Forward Anthony Cirelli was on the ice Thursday morning in a full cage for the Lightning after taking a puck off the face in Monday's game.

Anthony Cirelli on ice for @TBLightning skate in Philly wearing a full cage. He had taken a puck off the face in Monday’s game. Stick taps to @DaveRandorf for being the eyes up there at arena. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) November 18, 2021

Head coach Jon Cooper told reporters earlier in the week he hoped Cirelli would be good to go for Thursday's showdown with the Flyers in Philadelphia.

New York Islanders

The Islanders announced defenceman Robin Salo has been recalled from the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders.

#Isles Transaction: Robin Salo has been recalled from loan (Bridgeport). — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 18, 2021

While he is yet to make his NHL debut, Salo has two goals and eight points in 14 games with Bridgeport so far this season.

Florida Panthers

Spencer Knight will get the start between the pipes Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils, head coach Andrew Brunette told reporters.

Knight starts tonight, per Bruno — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) November 18, 2021

Knight is 4-2-1 with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage in seven appearances so far this season.