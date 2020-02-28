Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced that they have activated centre, Alexander Wennberg off injured reserve.

The 25-year old from Stockholm, Sweeden missed 12 games due to an upper-body injury suffered against the Montreal Canadiens on February 2nd. Wennberg had played in 52 games so far this season and has recorded 20 points. The former 14th overall selection in 2013 NHL draft is now in his sixth year with the Blue Jackets and has recorded a career 199 points in 410 games played with Columbus.

In addition, it was reported by Jeff Svoboda that Jackets' goaltender, Elvis Merzlikins did not partake in the team's morning skate after leaving Monday's game with an injury.

Elvis Merzlikins is not at #CBJ morning skate after leaving Monday's game with injury. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) February 28, 2020

The 25-year old, Riga, Latvia. native was taken by the Blue Jackets with the 76th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft. Since then, he has made 30 starts for the Blue Jackets this year posting a record of 12-9. Currently, Merzlikins sits 10th in the NHL among goalies in save percentage with .922% and goals against average and 2.39.

Winnipeg Jets

Jets head coach, Paul Maurice talked to the media following the team's win against the Washington Capitals and provided an update on Patrik Laine.

"He's going to come with us and we'll see," said Maurice. "Good new, there isn't anything broken," he added.

Laine did not return to last nights game after blocking a shot off his foot which resulted in him leaving the game early in last night's contest with the Washington Captials.The 21-year old, second overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft from Tampere, Finland has

already broken his point total from last year (50) with 59 points on the season through 64 games played. In his now fourth NHL season, Laine has recorded 243 points in 301 games played with the Jets.

The Jets also announced that they have recalled forward C.J. Suess from their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

The 25-year old made his debut with the Jets on November 1st, 2019 against the San Jose Sharks. During his time with the Moose, the St. Paul, Minn.native has played in 54 games recording 26 points. This 2014 NHL draft pick played in just 26 games for the Moose last season as an injury kept him sidelined.

Boston Bruins

Forward Chris Wagner exited last night's game against the Calgary Flames after suffering a upper-body injury . He did not return and is now listed as day-to-day and will be re-evaluated.

#NHLBruins head coach Bruce Cassidy on Chris Wagner: Day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Won’t travel to Long Island, will look toward Tuesday in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/r1CbU1QDlG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 28, 2020

The 28-year old from Walpole, Mass. has spent six years in the NHL splitting time between Anaheim, Colorado, New York and Boston. In 313 games played since his 2010 NHL draft, he has recorded 58 points.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning and head coach Jon Cooper are being extra cautious with Steven Stamkos as per Lightning radio analyst Caley Chelios.

Cooper said they would like to be as “thorough as possible” with Stamkos injury. Hoping to know exactly what his timeline for returning is by tomorrow or Sunday. He confirmed his injury is unrelated to any of his previous surgeries. — Caley Chelios (@CaleyChelios) February 28, 2020

Stamkos has been dealing with a nagging lower-body injury for a majority of the season. In Tuesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Stamkos played the first two periods but watched the third from the bench. The 30-year old, Markham, Ont. native has played in 56 games for the lightning this season while battling through injury and sits in the top 20 for points scored with 66 on the year. The former first-overall selection from the 2004 NHL Draft has spent his entire 12-year career with the Lightning, is the current franchise leader in goals scored (422), even-strength goals scored (262) and Hat Tricks (9).

Buffalo Sabres

Dominik Kahun will make his debut for the Buffalo Sabres tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights while Michael Frolik will be a healthy scratch as per Buffalo News Sports' Mike Harrington reports.

Hutton in goal tonight as per Krueger. Kahun debuts, Frolik sits. #Sabres — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) February 28, 2020

Kahun has yet to play a game for Buffalo since being acquired from Pittsburgh on the February 24th deadline in exchange for Connor Sheary and Evan Rodrigues, has been battling a lower-body injury since the 21st.

The 24-year old, Palana, Chech Republic., native signed with the Chicago Blackhawks as an undrafted-free agent after having spent time with the Sudbury Wolves of the OHL. In his first NHL season, Kahun played in all 82 games of the 2018/19 NHL season recording 37 points. The following year, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins where he played in 50 games before being dealt to the Sabres.

Frolik was also acquired by the Sabres earlier this season in a deal with Calgary in exchange for a 4th-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 32-year old, Kladno, Czechoslovakia., native has split time between the Florida Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames before being dealt to Buffalo. The 2013 Stanley Cup Champion with the Chicago Blackhawks has played a total of 56 games so far this season-38 with Calgary and 18 with Buffalo- and has recorded 14 points. The former 10th-overall selection in the 2006 has played in a total of 849 games registering 384 points.