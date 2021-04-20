Ice Chips: Domi to be healthy scratch again

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Max Domi will be a healthy scratch again for the Blue Jackets in the second half of a back-to-back with the Florida Panthers Tuesday.

#CBJ Max Domi will be a healthy scratch again tonight vs. #FlaPanthers. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 20, 2021

The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reported Domi will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game when the Blue Jackets take on the Panthers.

Domi has seven goals and 19 points in 46 games with the Blue Jackets this season, his first with the team. The 26-year-old has picked up a total of 28 penalty minutes over the team's past three games, including two 10-minute misconducts.

Florida Panthers

Top prospect Spencer Knight is expected to get his first NHL start between the pipes Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Starter net this morning @slknight30 expected to start his 1st NHL game #FlaPanthers @BallySportsFL 📺🖥📱tonight on Bally Sports Sun pic.twitter.com/gEmIN8I348 — Steve Goldstein (@goldieonice) April 20, 2021

Knight signed with the team earlier this season after wrapping up his NCAA season.

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button ranked Knight fourth on his annual list of NHL affiliated prospects.