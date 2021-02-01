Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Finnish forward Patrik Laine, who was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets last month in a blockbuster deal involving Pierre Luc-Dubois, skated with his new coaches earlier on Monday and is eligible to makes his debut Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Laine, 22, was acquired on Jan. 23, but needed to quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. He has two goals and one assist in one game this season with the Jets before missing time with an upper-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes

Head coach Rob Brind-Amour says goaltender Petr Mrazek might need to have surgery. Mrazek left Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars with an upper-body injury. "Looks like it's going to be a little longer than we had hoped," said the coach. The 28-year-old is 2-1 on the season with two shutouts and a tremendous .99 goals-against average.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman Kris Letang will miss tonight's game against the New York Rangers. His status is day-to-day, according to head coach Mike Sullivan.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Victor Mete will make his season debut tonight against the Vancouver Canucks after it was reported over the weekend that he had asked for a trade.

Forward Josh Anderson, who left Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames with flu-like symptoms, skated with his team on Monday morning. After Saturday's loss, head coach Claude Julien said that the medical staff chose to send Anderson home as a precautionary move to prevent an illness from potentially spreading. He has since tested negative for COVID-19. The 26-year-old has four goals and one assist over eight this season, his first with the Habs.

Practice Lines - John Lu

F

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry

Lehkonen - Evans - Byron

Frolik, Poehling

D

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Romanov - Mete

Kulak - Fleury

G

Price

Allen

Winnipeg Jets

Projected Lines vs. Flames - Sara Orlesky

F

Copp-Scheifele-Ehlers

Connor-Stastny-Wheeler

Perreault-Lowry-Appleton

Vesalainen-Harkins-Lewis

D

Morrissey-DeMelo

Forbort-Pionk

Stanley-Beaulieu

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joe Thornton and Nick Robertson skated for the first time since being sidelined with injuries last month. Robertson suffered a knee injury on Jan. 16 wile Thornton has been out since Jan. 20 with a rib fracture.