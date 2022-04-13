Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Kent Johnson and defenceman Nick Blankenburg are expected to make their NHL debuts on Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens, according to team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

So Blankenburg is in for #CBJ, Johnson will be if the work visa gets settled, which Larsen said he expects to happen.



Christiansen and Carlsson out of the lineup for those two.



Elvis Merzlikins in net vs. Montreal. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) April 13, 2022

Johnson, 19, was drafted fifth overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Port Moody, B.C., native played this season with the University of Michigan where he tallied eight goals and 37 points in 32 games.

The 6-foot-1 forward is still working out visa issues but they are expected to be resolved by game time, according to head coach Brad Larsen.

Blankenburg, 23, also played this season with season with the University of Michigan, where he served as captain.

The Washington, Mich., native had 14 goals and 29 points in 38 games this season.

Additionally, Elvis Merzlikins will start in net against the Canadiens on Tuesday, according to Svoboda.

Merzlikins, 28, has a 24-19-6 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.40 goals-against average this season.

The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines against the Canadiens on Wednesday:

Projected lines 👊

Speaking of lines, we can't wait to see the 5th Line tonight!!!@BlueTech_Inc | #CBJ pic.twitter.com/MY5xtcrEDO — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 13, 2022

Nyquist - Roslovic - Laine

Voracek - Sillinger - Bemstrom

Johnson - Danforth - Bjorkstrand

Robinson - Gaunce - Meyer

Werenski - Peeke

Gavrikov - Boqvist

Bean - Blankenburg

Merzlikins

Berube

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wing assigned forward Taro Hirose to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today assigned forward Taro Hirose to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. pic.twitter.com/3XMqk8jrce — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 13, 2022

Hirose, 25, has one goal and four points in 12 games with the Red Wings this season.

Nashville Predators

The Predeators have signed defenceman Adam Wilsby to a two-year entry-level contract on Wednesday.

The #Preds have signed defenseman Adam Wilsby to a two-year, entry-level contract that will begin in the 2022-23 season.



🖊 https://t.co/29xtsvEr6H pic.twitter.com/jsw1DsHUVy — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 13, 2022

Wilsby, 21, was drafted 101st overall by the Predators in the 2020 NHL Draft.

The 6-foot defenceman played last season with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League this season where he scored four goals and 17 points in 51 games.