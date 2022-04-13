1h ago
Ice Chips: Blue Jackets F Johnson expected to make NHL debut
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forward Kent Johnson and defenceman Nick Blankenburg are expected to make their NHL debuts on Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens, according to team reporter Jeff Svoboda.
Johnson, 19, was drafted fifth overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2021 NHL Draft.
The Port Moody, B.C., native played this season with the University of Michigan where he tallied eight goals and 37 points in 32 games.
The 6-foot-1 forward is still working out visa issues but they are expected to be resolved by game time, according to head coach Brad Larsen.
Blankenburg, 23, also played this season with season with the University of Michigan, where he served as captain.
The Washington, Mich., native had 14 goals and 29 points in 38 games this season.
Additionally, Elvis Merzlikins will start in net against the Canadiens on Tuesday, according to Svoboda.
Merzlikins, 28, has a 24-19-6 record with a .904 save percentage and 3.40 goals-against average this season.
The Blue Jackets are projected to use these lines against the Canadiens on Wednesday:
Nyquist - Roslovic - Laine
Voracek - Sillinger - Bemstrom
Johnson - Danforth - Bjorkstrand
Robinson - Gaunce - Meyer
Werenski - Peeke
Gavrikov - Boqvist
Bean - Blankenburg
Merzlikins
Berube
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wing assigned forward Taro Hirose to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday.
Hirose, 25, has one goal and four points in 12 games with the Red Wings this season.
Nashville Predators
The Predeators have signed defenceman Adam Wilsby to a two-year entry-level contract on Wednesday.
Wilsby, 21, was drafted 101st overall by the Predators in the 2020 NHL Draft.
The 6-foot defenceman played last season with Skelleftea AIK of the Swedish Hockey League this season where he scored four goals and 17 points in 51 games.