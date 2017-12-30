Green on Boeser: 'He's finding different ways to score'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

Head coach Guy Boucher said goaltender Mike Condon will start for the second straight game Saturday.

"[Craig Anderson] is battling a little something," Boucher said. Anderson also missed a game on Dec. 23 due to an illness.

Boucher says Mike Condon will start tonight vs Boston. “Andy is battling a little something” — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) December 30, 2017

In 27 games so far this season, Anderson has a GAA of 3.12 and a save percentage of .896.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have activated defenceman Jay Bouwmeester off the injured reserve list ahead of Saturday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

He has missed the past nine games with a lower-body injury.

Defenceman Jordan Schmaltz has been sent to the AHL.

Vancouver Canucks

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is expected to start for the fourth straight game and sixth in the past seven.

Here are the possible forward lines for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Kings courtesy of TSN's Jeff Paterson.

Canucks

Sedin-Sedin-Eriksson

Vanek-Gagner-Boeser

Goldobin-Granlund-Virtanen

Gaunce-Dowd-Boucher

Kings

Possible Kings line combinations

Pearson-Kopitar-Brown

Toffoli-Kempe-Gaborik

Shore-Lewis-Clifford​

Winnipeg Jets

Jets winger Brandon Tanev has been placed on the injured reserve list with a lower-body injury. They have recalled forward Jack Roslovic.

Roslovic has 35 points in 31 games for the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Here were lines at practice Saturday courtesy of TSN's Brian Munz:

Forwards

Connor-Wheeler-Laine

Perreault-Little-Ehlers

Copp-Lowry-Armia

Matthias-Hendricks-Dano

Defence

Morrissey-Trouba

Kulikov-Myers

Chiarot-Poolman

Goaltenders

Hellebuyck

Mason

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have recalled forward Michael Chaput from the Utica Comets, the club announced Saturday.

So far this season, he has played three games with the Canucks but has not registered a point. In 68 games last season, he had four goals and five assists.

Boston Bruins

Forward David Krejci will return to the Bruins' lineup Saturday with forward Anders Bjork coming out head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Saturday.

Krejci was knocked out of the lineup on Dec. 16 with an upper-body injury he suffered against the New York Rangers.

Defenceman Adam McQuiad also remains out.

Washington Capitals

Braden Holtby is expected to start in net for the Caps Saturday night. Here were their lines at Saturday's morning skate according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.

Forwards

Ovechkin-Backstrom-DSP

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie

Connolly-Eller-Wilson

Stephenson-Beagle-Chiasson

Defence

Orlov-Niskanen

Djoos-Carlson

Orpik-Chorney

Minnesota Wild

Goaltender Alex Stalock is expected to get the start for the Wild in net Saturday against the Nashville Predators according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

In 16 games so far this season, he has a GAA of 2.72 and a save percentage of .915.