5h ago
Ice Chips: Condon starts for Sens
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
Head coach Guy Boucher said goaltender Mike Condon will start for the second straight game Saturday.
"[Craig Anderson] is battling a little something," Boucher said. Anderson also missed a game on Dec. 23 due to an illness.
In 27 games so far this season, Anderson has a GAA of 3.12 and a save percentage of .896.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues have activated defenceman Jay Bouwmeester off the injured reserve list ahead of Saturday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes.
He has missed the past nine games with a lower-body injury.
Defenceman Jordan Schmaltz has been sent to the AHL.
Vancouver Canucks
Goaltender Jacob Markstrom is expected to start for the fourth straight game and sixth in the past seven.
Here are the possible forward lines for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Kings courtesy of TSN's Jeff Paterson.
Canucks
Sedin-Sedin-Eriksson
Vanek-Gagner-Boeser
Goldobin-Granlund-Virtanen
Gaunce-Dowd-Boucher
Kings
Possible Kings line combinations
Pearson-Kopitar-Brown
Toffoli-Kempe-Gaborik
Shore-Lewis-Clifford
Winnipeg Jets
Jets winger Brandon Tanev has been placed on the injured reserve list with a lower-body injury. They have recalled forward Jack Roslovic.
Roslovic has 35 points in 31 games for the AHL's Manitoba Moose.
Here were lines at practice Saturday courtesy of TSN's Brian Munz:
Forwards
Connor-Wheeler-Laine
Perreault-Little-Ehlers
Copp-Lowry-Armia
Matthias-Hendricks-Dano
Defence
Morrissey-Trouba
Kulikov-Myers
Chiarot-Poolman
Goaltenders
Hellebuyck
Mason
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks have recalled forward Michael Chaput from the Utica Comets, the club announced Saturday.
So far this season, he has played three games with the Canucks but has not registered a point. In 68 games last season, he had four goals and five assists.
Boston Bruins
Forward David Krejci will return to the Bruins' lineup Saturday with forward Anders Bjork coming out head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Saturday.
Krejci was knocked out of the lineup on Dec. 16 with an upper-body injury he suffered against the New York Rangers.
Defenceman Adam McQuiad also remains out.
Washington Capitals
Braden Holtby is expected to start in net for the Caps Saturday night. Here were their lines at Saturday's morning skate according to Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post.
Forwards
Ovechkin-Backstrom-DSP
Vrana-Kuznetsov-Oshie
Connolly-Eller-Wilson
Stephenson-Beagle-Chiasson
Defence
Orlov-Niskanen
Djoos-Carlson
Orpik-Chorney
Minnesota Wild
Goaltender Alex Stalock is expected to get the start for the Wild in net Saturday against the Nashville Predators according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
In 16 games so far this season, he has a GAA of 2.72 and a save percentage of .915.