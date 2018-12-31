Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

San Jose Sharks

Sharks centre Logan Couture (concussion) is a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Dallas Stars, head coach Peter DeBoer told Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

He participated in practice Saturday and was on the top power-play unit. He has not played since Dec. 15.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Goaltender Frederik Andersen will start for the Leafs as the visit the Las Vegas Golden Knights for the first time on Sunday.

Calvin Pickard was in net for their overtime loss to the Avalanche Friday.

Other than the swap in the crease, head coach Mike Babcock said they will stick with their same lineup, with Nazem Kadri missing his second straight game. Matt Martin is expected to again be his replacement.

Ottawa Senators

The Sens have sent forward Nick Paul to the AHL's Belleville Senators, the team announced Sunday.

Paul has one goal in 10 games so far this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Goaltender Jeff Glass is expected to start for Chicago as they visit the Calgary Flames Sunday. Here were the lines at Blackhawks skate this morning per Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun Times:

Forwards

Saad-Toews-Panik

Hartman-Schmaltz-Kane

DeBrincat-Kampf-Hinostroza

Bouma-Wingels-Hayden

Defence

Keith-Oesterle

Murphy-Seabrook

Kempny-Franson

Forsling-Rutta

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have placed goaltender Peter Budaj on injured reserve according to multiple reports.

In seven games so far this season, the 35-year-old has a save percentage of .878 and a GAA of 3.80.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to start Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Meanwhile, forward Ryan Callahan (upper-body) could be close to returning. The winger is expected to practice Sunday without restrictions but is a week away from returning, head coach Jon Cooper said.

Vegas Golden Knights

No. 6 overall pick Cody Glass was injured Friday while playing in the AHL, the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

The injury occured after he was slashed by Tri-City Americans defenceman Dylan Coghlan late in the second period. He is considered day-to-day.

Arizona Coyotes

Forward Emerson Etem has been placed on unconditional waivers by Arizona. The deadline set for claim is Jan. 1 at 12:00 p.m.

In 16 games so far with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, he has four goals and one assist.