Ice Chips: Anderson to start in net for Sens

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

It looks like Craig Anderson will be back in the starter's net as the Sens host the New York Rangers Saturday night.

According to head coach D.J. Smith, Filip Chlapik is out, while Mikkel Boedker is in.

Here were their lines at the morning skate courtesy of TSN's Brent Wallace:

Tkachuk-White-Ryan

Duclair-Pageau-Brown

Ennis-Tierney-Sabourin

Boedker-Anisimov-Batherson/Chlapik

Chabot-Zaitev

Brannstrom-Hainsey

Borowiecki-DeMelo

Goloubef

Anderson

Nilsson

New York Islanders

Andrew Ladd was on the ice Saturday morning for Islanders practice according to Newsday's Andrew Gross.

General manager Lou Lamoriello said the timeline for Ladd's return was probably the latter part of November.