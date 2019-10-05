51m ago
Ice Chips: Anderson to start in net for Sens
TSN.ca Staff
Ottawa Senators
It looks like Craig Anderson will be back in the starter's net as the Sens host the New York Rangers Saturday night.
According to head coach D.J. Smith, Filip Chlapik is out, while Mikkel Boedker is in.
Here were their lines at the morning skate courtesy of TSN's Brent Wallace:
Tkachuk-White-Ryan
Duclair-Pageau-Brown
Ennis-Tierney-Sabourin
Boedker-Anisimov-Batherson/Chlapik
Chabot-Zaitev
Brannstrom-Hainsey
Borowiecki-DeMelo
Goloubef
Anderson
Nilsson
New York Islanders
Andrew Ladd was on the ice Saturday morning for Islanders practice according to Newsday's Andrew Gross.
General manager Lou Lamoriello said the timeline for Ladd's return was probably the latter part of November.