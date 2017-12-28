1h ago
Ice Chips: Crawford out indefinitely
TSN.ca Staff
Initial impressions on Scheifele injury 'don't look good'
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Chicago Blackhawks
Head coach Joel Quenneville said that goaltender Corey Crawford is out indefinitely.
“He’s gonna be out for a little bit. I’m gonna say indefinite for now, till we get him on the ice and know more,” Quenneville said Wednesday evening.
Crawford is dealing with an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass are expected to carry the load for Chicago.
Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins have called up defenceman Frank Corrado from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL, where he has one goal and seven assists in 19 games.
This will be the third time he has been with the big club this season.
Florida Panthers
Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck will not be limited Thursday after he took a puck to the ribs last week head coach Bob Boughner told the Sun Sentinel.
He returned to practice Wednesday alongside Evgeny Dadonov and Denis Malgin.
Washington Capitals
Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson was back on the ice Thursday after missing the last game with the flu.
In 27 games, the 23-year-old has two goals and seven assists.
New York Rangers
The Rangers have called up forward Vinni Lettieri from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. In 31 games for the Wolf Pack, he has 12 goals and nine assists.
NHL Game Notes
Bruins (45P) at Capitals (47P) - 730PM
WSH 2-0-0 vs BOS in 17-18, both wins in BOS. WSH has won 11 straight vs BOS
WSH (22-13-3):
0-1-2 last 3GP, PP 0/8, shutout last 2GP
Ovechkin (0P) last 4GP, 13 shots
BOS (20-10-5):
won 5 straight, outscored opponent 19-5, PK 11/12
Backes (3G, 4A) last 5GP
Canadiens (36P) at Lightning (54P) - 730PM
Both teams 2-1-1 in season series in 16-17. TB 1-0-1 at home
TB (26-7-2):
won 7 straight at home, outscoring opponent 29-14, PP 6/29
Kucherov (5G, 6A) 7 game PT streak
MTL (16-17-4):
Lost 2 straight, both on road, 1GF in each game, PP 1/4
Galchenyuk (3G, 2A) last 7GP
Flyers (38P) at Panthers (35P) - 730PM
PHI 1-0-0 vs FLA in 17-18, winning at home. PHI 4 straight wins vs FLA, 5GA
FLA (15-16-5):
won 3 straight, 4GA, PK 10/11
Huberdeau (3G) last 2GP
PHI (15-13-8):
0-1-1 last 2GP, 3GF, PP 1/8
Voracek (1G, 6A) last 6GP
Maple Leafs (45P) at Coyotes (23P) - 9PM
ARZ 1-0-0 vs TOR in 17-18, winning in TOR.ARZ won 2 of past 3 at home vs TOR (lost last)
ARZ (9-25-5):
1-4-0 last 5GP at home, 19GA, PK 12/16
Keller (2G, 5A) 6 game PT streak
TOR (22-14-1):
2-1-0 last 3GP, 13GF, PP 4/10
Marner (2G, 4A) 3 game PT streak
Blackhawks (29P) at Canucks (35P) - 10PM
CHI 2-0-1 vs VAN in 16-17, 1-0-0 in VAN. CHI has won 2 straight in VAN
VAN (15-17-5):
1-7-1 last 9GP, 44GA, PK 25/36
Boeser (3G, 1A) 3 game PT(goal) streak
CHI (17-13-5):
lost 2 straight, 1GF, PP 0/3
Kane (5G, 3A) last 6GP
Knights (50P) at Kings (48P) - 10PM
VGS is 1-0-0 vs LAK in 17-18, winning at home
LAK (22-11-4):
won 5 straight at home, 9GA, PK 10/12
Kopitar (1G, 1A) last 6GP
VGS (24-9-2):
won 5 straight, outscoring opponent 18-7, PK 13/16
Marchessault (2G, 5A) 4 game PT streak
Flames (39P) at Sharks (42P) - 1030PM
SJ 1-0-0 vs CGY in 17-18, winning in CGY.SJ 2 straight wins at home vs CGY, 1GA in each game
SJ (19-11-4):
5-0-1 last 6GP at home, 24GF, PP 11/30
Thornton (2G, 1A) last 4GP
CGY (18-15-3):
5-1-3 last 9GP on road, 19GA, PK 24/27
Gaudreau (1G, 3A) last 6GP