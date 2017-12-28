Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Chicago Blackhawks

Head coach Joel Quenneville said that goaltender Corey Crawford is out indefinitely.

“He’s gonna be out for a little bit. I’m gonna say indefinite for now, till we get him on the ice and know more,” Quenneville said Wednesday evening.

Crawford is dealing with an upper-body injury and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Anton Forsberg and Jeff Glass are expected to carry the load for Chicago.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have called up defenceman Frank Corrado from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL, where he has one goal and seven assists in 19 games.

This will be the third time he has been with the big club this season.

Florida Panthers

Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck will not be limited Thursday after he took a puck to the ribs last week head coach Bob Boughner told the Sun Sentinel.

He returned to practice Wednesday alongside Evgeny Dadonov and Denis Malgin.

Washington Capitals

Capitals forward Chandler Stephenson was back on the ice Thursday after missing the last game with the flu.

In 27 games, the 23-year-old has two goals and seven assists.

New York Rangers

The Rangers have called up forward Vinni Lettieri from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. In 31 games for the Wolf Pack, he has 12 goals and nine assists.

NHL Game Notes

Bruins (45P) at Capitals (47P) - 730PM

WSH 2-0-0 vs BOS in 17-18, both wins in BOS. WSH has won 11 straight vs BOS

WSH (22-13-3):

0-1-2 last 3GP, PP 0/8, shutout last 2GP

Ovechkin (0P) last 4GP, 13 shots

BOS (20-10-5):

won 5 straight, outscored opponent 19-5, PK 11/12

Backes (3G, 4A) last 5GP

Canadiens (36P) at Lightning (54P) - 730PM

Both teams 2-1-1 in season series in 16-17. TB 1-0-1 at home

TB (26-7-2):

won 7 straight at home, outscoring opponent 29-14, PP 6/29

Kucherov (5G, 6A) 7 game PT streak

MTL (16-17-4):

Lost 2 straight, both on road, 1GF in each game, PP 1/4

Galchenyuk (3G, 2A) last 7GP

Flyers (38P) at Panthers (35P) - 730PM

PHI 1-0-0 vs FLA in 17-18, winning at home. PHI 4 straight wins vs FLA, 5GA

FLA (15-16-5):

won 3 straight, 4GA, PK 10/11

Huberdeau (3G) last 2GP

PHI (15-13-8):

0-1-1 last 2GP, 3GF, PP 1/8

Voracek (1G, 6A) last 6GP

Maple Leafs (45P) at Coyotes (23P) - 9PM

ARZ 1-0-0 vs TOR in 17-18, winning in TOR.ARZ won 2 of past 3 at home vs TOR (lost last)

ARZ (9-25-5):

1-4-0 last 5GP at home, 19GA, PK 12/16

Keller (2G, 5A) 6 game PT streak

TOR (22-14-1):

2-1-0 last 3GP, 13GF, PP 4/10

Marner (2G, 4A) 3 game PT streak

Blackhawks (29P) at Canucks (35P) - 10PM

CHI 2-0-1 vs VAN in 16-17, 1-0-0 in VAN. CHI has won 2 straight in VAN

VAN (15-17-5):

1-7-1 last 9GP, 44GA, PK 25/36

Boeser (3G, 1A) 3 game PT(goal) streak

CHI (17-13-5):

lost 2 straight, 1GF, PP 0/3

Kane (5G, 3A) last 6GP

Knights (50P) at Kings (48P) - 10PM

VGS is 1-0-0 vs LAK in 17-18, winning at home

LAK (22-11-4):

won 5 straight at home, 9GA, PK 10/12

Kopitar (1G, 1A) last 6GP

VGS (24-9-2):

won 5 straight, outscoring opponent 18-7, PK 13/16

Marchessault (2G, 5A) 4 game PT streak

Flames (39P) at Sharks (42P) - 1030PM

SJ 1-0-0 vs CGY in 17-18, winning in CGY.SJ 2 straight wins at home vs CGY, 1GA in each game

SJ (19-11-4):

5-0-1 last 6GP at home, 24GF, PP 11/30

Thornton (2G, 1A) last 4GP

CGY (18-15-3):

5-1-3 last 9GP on road, 19GA, PK 24/27

Gaudreau (1G, 3A) last 6GP