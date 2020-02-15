40m ago
Ice Chips: Stars' Pavelski GTD vs. Habs
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips. Joe Pavelski will be a game time decision for tonight's match up against the Montreal Canadiens, according to Sean Shapiro of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Calgary Flames
Forward Derek Ryan is rumoured top be sick; he's not on the ice for this morning's practice ahead of the Flames' match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Sam Bennett is in his sport at the centre of the third line.
Projected lineup vs. Blackhawks
Gaudreau - Monahan - Lindholm
Mangiapane -Backlund - Tkachuk
Lucic - Bennett - Dube
Rinaldo - Jankowski - Rieder
Robinson, Ryan (sick)
Hanifin - Andersson
Brodie - Stone
Kylington - Davidson
Yelesin
Rittich (starting)
Talbot
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets have reassigned forward Andre Chibisov to the Manitoba Moose, according to the team.
Ottawa Senators
Marcus Hogberg will make his 1st career start for the Ottawa Senators in the Battle of Ontario.
Projected lineup vs. Leafs
Tkachuk - Pageau - Brown
Namestnikov - Tierney - Batherson
Paul - Anisimov - Duclair
Ennis - White - Sabourin
Chabot - Demelo
Reilly - Zaitsev
Goloubef - Hainsey
Hogberg
Anderson
Borowiecki - Out indefinitely
Dallas Stars
If he doesn't play, this will be Pavelski's third game missed after suffering an upper body injury .
Ben Bishop will start in goal for the Stars, with the potential lineup against the Canadiens as follows: