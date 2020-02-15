Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Forward Derek Ryan is rumoured top be sick; he's not on the ice for this morning's practice ahead of the Flames' match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Sam Bennett is in his sport at the centre of the third line. 

 

Projected lineup vs. Blackhawks

 

Gaudreau - Monahan - Lindholm

Mangiapane  -Backlund - Tkachuk

Lucic - Bennett - Dube

Rinaldo - Jankowski - Rieder

 

Robinson, Ryan (sick)

 

Hanifin - Andersson

Brodie - Stone

Kylington - Davidson

 

Yelesin

 

Rittich (starting)

Talbot

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have reassigned forward Andre Chibisov to the Manitoba Moose, according to the team. 

 

Ottawa Senators 

Marcus Hogberg will make his 1st career start for the Ottawa Senators in the Battle of Ontario.

 

Projected lineup vs. Leafs

 

Tkachuk - Pageau - Brown

Namestnikov - Tierney - Batherson

Paul - Anisimov - Duclair

Ennis - White - Sabourin

 

Chabot - Demelo

Reilly - Zaitsev

Goloubef - Hainsey

 

Hogberg 

Anderson 

 

Borowiecki - Out indefinitely 

 

Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski will be a game time decision for tonight's match up against the Montreal Canadiens, according to Sean Shapiro of The Athletic. 

If he doesn't play, this will be Pavelski's third game missed after suffering an upper body injury .

Ben Bishop will start in goal for the Stars, with the potential lineup against the Canadiens as follows: 

 

 

 