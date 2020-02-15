Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Forward Derek Ryan is rumoured top be sick; he's not on the ice for this morning's practice ahead of the Flames' match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Sam Bennett is in his sport at the centre of the third line.

Projected lineup vs. Blackhawks

Gaudreau - Monahan - Lindholm

Mangiapane -Backlund - Tkachuk

Lucic - Bennett - Dube

Rinaldo - Jankowski - Rieder

Robinson, Ryan (sick)

Hanifin - Andersson

Brodie - Stone

Kylington - Davidson

Yelesin

Rittich (starting)

Talbot

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have reassigned forward Andre Chibisov to the Manitoba Moose, according to the team.

TRANSACTION: The #NHLJets have reassigned F - Andrei Chibisov to the Manitoba Moose. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) February 15, 2020

Ottawa Senators

Marcus Hogberg will make his 1st career start for the Ottawa Senators in the Battle of Ontario.

Projected lineup vs. Leafs

Tkachuk - Pageau - Brown

Namestnikov - Tierney - Batherson

Paul - Anisimov - Duclair

Ennis - White - Sabourin

Chabot - Demelo

Reilly - Zaitsev

Goloubef - Hainsey

Hogberg

Anderson

Borowiecki - Out indefinitely

Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski will be a game time decision for tonight's match up against the Montreal Canadiens, according to Sean Shapiro of The Athletic.

Pavelski officially a game time decision again. He spoke to media this morning like he was playing, so take that for what it is — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) February 15, 2020

If he doesn't play, this will be Pavelski's third game missed after suffering an upper body injury .

Ben Bishop will start in goal for the Stars, with the potential lineup against the Canadiens as follows: