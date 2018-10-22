Given the green light, Formenton eager to get back after concussion

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Colorado Avalanche

Forward Marko Dano will make his Avalanche debut on Monday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Dano was claimed off of waivers last week from the Winnipeg Jets. He has yet to play this season.

“I am grateful for the opportunity and hopefully I can help the team,” Dano said Monday.

The 23-year-old had two goals and one assist in 23 games with the Jets last season.



Toronto Maple Leafs

Monday's an off day for the Maple Leafs, but the team's AHL affiliate made a notable move, signing defenceman Frank Corrado to an AHL standard contract.

Corrado, 25, was a member of the Maple Leafs organization from 2015-2017 and was a part of the Maple Leafs roster for the majority of the 2016-17 season before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Though Corrado was on the NHL roster in 2016-17 he appeared in only two games with the Maple Leafs, spending the rest of his time as a healthy scratch.

He was dealt to the Penguins at the 2017 trade deadline and went on to appear to games with them, none in the playoffs. He split last season between the NHL and AHL, appearing in five games with the Penguins. He had one goal and 14 points in 32 AHL contests last season.

Carolina Hurricanes

The team activated goaltender Scott Darling from injured reserve on Monday and assigned him to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers for a conditioning stint.

The 29-year-old has been out since suffering a lower-body injury in the preseason on Sept. 30 against the Nashville Predators. He struggled in his first year with the Hurricanes last season, posting a 13-21-7 record with a .888 save percentage and a 3.18 goals-against average.

The Hurricanes (4-3-1) claimed goaltender Curtis McElhinney off of waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs shortly after Darling's injury. McElhinney has a 3-1 record with a .892 save percentage and a 2.76 goals-against average. Petr Mrazek, signed in the off-season to compete with Darling, has a 1-2-1 record with a .874 save percentage and a 3.06 GAA.

Darling carries a $4.15 million cap through the 2020-21 season.

Mrazek will start tonight against his former team, the Detroit Red Wings.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings returned 2017 second-round pick Jaret Anderson-Dolan to the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL on Monday.

Anderson-Dolan, 19, had one assist and a minus-2 rating in five games with the Kings this season. The centre scored 40 goals and posted 91 points in 70 games with the Chiefs last season.

The Kings recalled defenceman Sean Walker from the AHL's Ontario Reign on Monday to fill the rookie's roster spot.

Montreal Canadiens

The team had no apparent changes in their lines from Saturday's loss against the Ottawa Senators.

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Lehkonen

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Deslauriers - Peca - Shaw

Hudon - Scherbak

Alzner - Petry

Ouellet - Benn

Reilly - Juulsen

Mete

Price

Niemi

Ottawa Senators

Good news for the Senators on the injury front Monday as defenceman Cody Ceci and forwards Alex Formenton and Max McCormick took part in practice wearing regular jerseys.

Ceci has been out since Oct. 10 due to an upper-body injury, while Formenton has been sidelined by a concussion. Ceci said after the skate he would talk to the team's medical staff on Tuesday and decide whether he'll dress against the Boston Bruins.

Formenton has been cleared to return.

Cody Ceci & Alex Formenton are on the ice for the start of Sens practice and wearing regular jerseys.



We’ll get an update around 12 noon from Guy Boucher on their availability for tomorrow’s game. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) October 22, 2018

The team used the following lines in practice, per TSN's Brent Wallace:

Dzingel Tierney Stone

Boedker Duchene White

Formenton Smith Ryan

Paarjarvi/McCormick Carey Pyatt

Chabot Demelo

Lajoie Ceci

Borowiecki Wideman

Harpur (Left skate early)

Anderson

Condon

Detroit Red Wings

Fresh off picking up the first win of the season for the team, Jimmy Howard will start again for the Red Wings on Monday against the Hurricanes.

Howard is 1-3-2 this season with a .898 save percentage and a 3.43 GAA.

TSN Game Notes

Best Home Records Since Start of 17-18

Team GP W L OTL Pts%

Winnipeg Jets* 46 36 7 3 .815

Boston Bruins 44 31 8 5 .761

Minnesota Wild 46 30 6 10 .761

Pittsburgh Penguins 45 32 10 3 .744

Tampa Bay Lightning 46 33 11 2 .739

*4-0-1 in 18-19

Longest Active Point Streaks

GM PLAYER TEAM G A PTS

8 NATHAN MACKINNON COLORADO 8 6 14

8 MIKKO RANTANEN COLORADO 2 12 14

8 SEBASTIAN AHO CAROLINA 4 9 13

Avalanche (12P) at Flyers (8P) - 7PM (Oct 22)

COL 1-0-0 vs PHI in 18-19, 5-2 win at home. COL has won 2 of their past 3GP in PHI

PHI: (4-4-0)

won 2 straight at home, 5GF in each game, PP 1/7

Giroux (2G, 3A) last 3GP

COL: (5-1-2)

3-0-2 last 5GP, 10GA, PK 24/27

MacKinnon (8G, 6A) has a point in all 8GP this season

Hurricanes (9P) at Wings (4P) - 730PM (Oct 22)

DET 2-1-0 vs CAR in 17-18, winning final 2GP, 1GA in each game. 1-0-0 at home

DET: (1-5-2)

won last game in OT, no regulation wins on season, 0-1-1 at home, 8GA, PK 7/10

Larkin (4G 3A) has a PT in 5 of 8GP this season

CAR: (4-3-1)

lost 3 straight, 4GF, PP 0/11

Aho (4G, 9A) has a PT in all 8GP this season

Blues (6P) at Jets (11P) - 8PM (Oct 22)

WPG 1-0-0 vs STL in 18-19, 5-1 win in STL. Teams split 2GP in WPG in 17-18

WPG: (5-2-1)

3-0-1 on home stand, 16GF, PP 5/10

Morrissey (1G, 4A) last 4GP

STL: (2-3-2)

1-1-1 on road (won last), 9GF, PP 4/13

O'Reilly (1G, 2A) last 2GP

Capitals (8P) at Canucks (10P) - 10PM (Oct 22)

Teams split 2GP in 17-18, VAN winning at home. WSH won 2 of past 3GP in VAN (lost last)

VAN: (5-3-0)

4-1-0 last 5GP, 10GA, PK 14/16

Horvat (5G, 1A) last 7GP

WSH: (3-2-2)

1-2-1 last 4GP, 18GA, PK 12/18

Kuznetsov (1G, 4A) last 3GP