Ice Chips: Dermott to pair with Gardiner?
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs
After playing in his first NHL game on Saturday night, Travis Dermott has found himself on the right side of the Maple Leafs' second defensive pairing with Jake Gardiner in practice on Monday. Based on Monday's practice lines, Connor Carrick will exit the lineup, while Andreas Borgman will join Roman Polak in the team's third pair.
Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN
Forwards
Hyman-Matthews-Nylander
Marleau-Kadri-Komarov
van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner
Martin-Gauthier-Brown
Defencemen
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Dermott
Borgman-Polak
Ottawa Senators
TSN's Brent Wallace reports that Derick Brassard, Matt Duchene, Johnny Oduya, Cody Ceci and Nate Thompson were not on the ice for morning skate. Oduya left the ice in Saturday night's win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but there has yet to be an update on his status and Thompson suffered a lower-body injury against the San Jose Sharks on Friday.
Buffalo Sabres
The Sabres announced the team has recalled defenceman Brendan Guhle and goaltender Linus Ullmark from the Rochester Americans (AHL).
Florida Panthers
According to Panthers reporter Jameson Olive, head coach Bob Boughner said he is targeting an early February return for injured goaltender Roberto Luongo, but noted "things can change quickly" and wants to maker sure Luongo is back at "100 per cent, not 90 per cent."