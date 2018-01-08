Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

After playing in his first NHL game on Saturday night, Travis Dermott has found himself on the right side of the Maple Leafs' second defensive pairing with Jake Gardiner in practice on Monday. Based on Monday's practice lines, Connor Carrick will exit the lineup, while Andreas Borgman will join Roman Polak in the team's third pair.

Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Forwards

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Marner

Martin-Gauthier-Brown

Defencemen

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Dermott

Borgman-Polak

Ottawa Senators

TSN's Brent Wallace reports that Derick Brassard, Matt Duchene, Johnny Oduya, Cody Ceci and Nate Thompson were not on the ice for morning skate. Oduya left the ice in Saturday night's win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, but there has yet to be an update on his status and Thompson suffered a lower-body injury against the San Jose Sharks on Friday.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres announced the team has recalled defenceman Brendan Guhle and goaltender Linus Ullmark from the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Florida Panthers

According to Panthers reporter Jameson Olive, head coach Bob Boughner said he is targeting an early February return for injured goaltender Roberto Luongo, but noted "things can change quickly" and wants to maker sure Luongo is back at "100 per cent, not 90 per cent."