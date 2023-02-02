Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings announced Thursday they have activated right wing Filip Zadina from injured reserve and assigned him to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today activated right wing Filip Zadina from injured reserve and assigned him to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins for conditioning.



Zadina, 23, hasn't played since Nov. 5 after blocking a shot during a 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders and was given a 6-to-8 week timeline for his return.

The 6-foot winger has not recorded a point in nine games this season.

Zadina was drafted sixth overall by the Red Wings in the 2018 NHL Draft and has 25 goals and 61 points in 169 career games.