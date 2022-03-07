2h ago
Ice Chips: Barrie placed on IR by Oilers
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday that the team was placing defenceman Tyson Barrie on the injured reserve.
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Blue Jackets have announced a handful of moves ahead of Monday night's game against the Maple Leafs. Brendan Gaunce and Jake Bean won't play tonight while Emil Bemström and Gavin Bayreuther will be in the lineup.
In addition, Elvis Merzlikins will get the start in net for Columbus.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues announced a handful of moves Monday. The team has recalled forwards Mackenzie MacEachern and Alexei Toropchenko from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL.
In addition, St. Louis assigned forwards Dakota Joshua and Klim Kostin to Springfield.
Florida Panthers
The Panthers announced Monday that Spencer Knight will get the start for Florida against Buffalo tonight.
Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings announced two moves Monday morning. The team placed center Carter Rowney on the injured reserve.
In a corresponding move the Red Wings have recalled center Joe Veleno from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.
New York Islanders
Semyon Varlamov will get the start in net tonight for the Islanders.
Boston Bruins
The Bruins announced a collection roster updates Monday. Linus Ullmark will get the start in net tonight vs. the LA Kings.
Defenceman Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body injury) is a game-time decision for Boston, should he be unavailable Jack Ahcan would suit up against the Kings.