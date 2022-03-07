Ice Chips: Barrie placed on IR by Oilers

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday that the team was placing defenceman Tyson Barrie on the injured reserve.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁



Tyson Barrie has been placed on Injured Reserve.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 7, 2022

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have announced a handful of moves ahead of Monday night's game against the Maple Leafs. Brendan Gaunce and Jake Bean won't play tonight while Emil Bemström and Gavin Bayreuther will be in the lineup.

Gaunce and Bean in for #CBJ tonight vs. Toronto, Bemstrom and Bayreuther out. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 7, 2022

In addition, Elvis Merzlikins will get the start in net for Columbus.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues announced a handful of moves Monday. The team has recalled forwards Mackenzie MacEachern and Alexei Toropchenko from the Springfield Thunderbirds of the AHL.

ROSTER MOVES: Two players have been recalled, and two others have been assigned to the @ThunderbirdsAHL. https://t.co/ua1Nx6b7Gc #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 7, 2022

In addition, St. Louis assigned forwards Dakota Joshua and Klim Kostin to Springfield.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers announced Monday that Spencer Knight will get the start for Florida against Buffalo tonight.

Spencer Knight will be in net tonight against Buffalo, per Coach Brunette. #FLAvsBUF — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 7, 2022

Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings announced two moves Monday morning. The team placed center Carter Rowney on the injured reserve.

UPDATE: The #RedWings today recalled center Joe Veleno from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and placed center Carter Rowney on IR.



More: https://t.co/alPIvH2cpP pic.twitter.com/DYeftc89Lf — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 7, 2022

In a corresponding move the Red Wings have recalled center Joe Veleno from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League.

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov will get the start in net tonight for the Islanders.

#Isles Game Day Update: Varlamov will start in net tonight against Colorado. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 7, 2022

Boston Bruins

The Bruins announced a collection roster updates Monday. Linus Ullmark will get the start in net tonight vs. the LA Kings.

#NHLBruins pregame updates per Coach Cassidy:



▪️ Linus Ullmark starts vs. the Kings

▪️ Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) is a game-time decision

▪️ Jack Ahcan would sub in if Grzelcyk can't go pic.twitter.com/58jQfqn4tO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 7, 2022

Defenceman Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body injury) is a game-time decision for Boston, should he be unavailable Jack Ahcan would suit up against the Kings.