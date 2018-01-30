Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

New Jersey Devils

Devils star Taylor Hall, who has missed the last three games due to a hand injury, is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres. The winger skated with his team at practice on Monday and seemed confident he'd be able to return. "If everything goes well, I should be able to play tomorrow [Tuesday], so we'll take that tomorrow and see how it goes," Hall told the team website. "It felt good. Definitely felt ready to go today. It might take a couple of periods to get back into things." Hall was named to his third straight All-Star Game, but was unable to play due to the injury. The 26-year-old has 17 goals and 31 assists over 43 games this season in New Jersey. - NHL.com

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Morgan Rielly, who has missed the last four games with a arm injury, skated with the team's skill coach for a second straight day, but is still unlikely to return to the lineup Wednesday against the New York Islanders. Fellow injured D-man Nikita Zaitsev, out since Dec. 15 with a foot injury, practiced with Travis Dermott on the second pairing Tuesday. - Kristen Shilton, TSN

#Leafs lines at practice:

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Marner

van Riemsdyk-Bozak-Brown

Komarov-Moore-Kapanen

Leivo, Martin



Gardiner-Hainsey

Dermott-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Polak, Soshnikov — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 30, 2018

Morgan Rielly skating with skills coach again this morning ahead of #Leafs practice. Second day in a row for him.



May not be ready to go by tomorrow vs. Islanders, which would be his fifth consecutive game missed. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) January 30, 2018

Philadelphia Flyers

Starting goalie Brian Elliott has been placed on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old is 19-11-7 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a 0.908 save percentage over 38 games this season, his first with the Flyers. The team recalled Alex Lyon from the AHL. - Team Tweet

The #Flyers have placed G Brian Elliott on Injured Reserve and recalled G Alex Lyon from their AHL affiliate, the @LVPhantoms. — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 30, 2018

Boston Bruins

Winger Noel Acciari will be sidelined for Tuesday's clash against the Anaheim Ducks with a lower-body injury while fellow forward Danton Heinen is slated to play on the B's top line, replacing the suspended Brad Marchand - Boston Globe

Columbus Blue Jackets

There's a good chance veteran forward Brandon Dubinsky will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild. The 31-year-old has missed 18 games due to a facial fracture. He made headlines last week after leaving the team for a few days due to "unspecified medical reasons." - The Columbus Dispatch

New York Islanders

Centre Casey Cizikas has been activated from the injured reserve. - Team Tweet