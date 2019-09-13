LeBrun on Drouin/Domi pairing: 'This is the right spot (for Drouin)'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Max Domi and Jonathan Drouin were reunited in Group A training camp practice this morning. They started last season together but head coach Claude Julien split them up a couple months into the season when he saw they were trying too hard to force their offensive game together. Drouin did a lot of off-season work with Habs assistant coach Dominique Ducharme, who was also his coach in junior with the Halifax Mooseheads - John Lu, TSN.

Victor Mete and Shea Weber are also reunited on the top defence pairing. Julien said at the team's golf tournament that this would remain his top pairing.

In Group B, free agent signing Ben Chiarot is paired with Jeff Petry, while Karl Alzner and Christian Folin are together. Finnish free agent signing Otto Leskinen is paired with Mike Reilly.

#Habs Team B lines:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Varone - Poehling - Peca

Verbeek - McCarron - Belzile

Vejdemo — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 13, 2019

Up front for Group B, the line of Phillip Danault centering Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher is reunited from last season. Sophomore Jesperi Kotkaniemi is back with Joel Armia with Paul Byron joining the trio. Rookie centre Ryan Poehling is being flanked by Phil Varone and Matthew Peca.

Anaheim Ducks

Ducks GM Bob Murray has confirmed today that forwards Ryan Kesler and Patrick Eaves will miss the entire 2019-20 season.

In May, Kesler underwent hip resurfacing surgery. He registered just eight points in 60 games last season. Eaves played just 14 games total last season between the Ducks and their AHL affiliate the San Diego Gulls. He has been affected by a chronic condition called post-viral syndrome which sidelined him for much of last season.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets have signed forward Emile Poirier to a professional try-out agreement.

Poirier was a first-round pick (22nd overall) by the Calgary Flames at the 2013 NHL Draft. He released from the Flames after four full seasons in 2018. Poirier spent last season with Winnipeg's AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, where he recorded eight points (three goals, five assists) in 24 games.

He has appeared in eight NHL games, recording one assist with his last appearance coming in the 2015-16 season.

Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid is taking part in all drills so far at Oilers practice and is no longer sporting a non-contact jersey. McDavid suffered a knee injury in Edmonton's regular-season finale back in April and has been recovering all summer.

He has been skating on a line with Leon Draisaitl and Zack Kassian. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was flanked by Sam Gagner and trade acquisition James Neal.

Newcomer Joel Persson is next to Oscar Klefbom on defence, a spot that's up for grabs. - Ryan Rishaug, TSN.

Seeing for the first time today full speed acceleration up the ice and McDavid isn't having any issues at all. Seems to have full power. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 13, 2019

TSN's Ryan Rishaug says that McDavid has had full speed acceleration up the ice for the first time today and hasn't had any issues. Rishaug also adds that he expects McDavid to take part in regular skates through camp but not takes part in scrimmages and unlikely he plays in any exhibition games.

I'd expect McDavid to take part in regular skates with the group through camp, but not to take part in any scrimmages, and unlikely he plays in any exhibition games. Target is start of the season, and a cautious approach will be taken to get him ready, taking few chances. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 13, 2019

Ottawa Senators

At the Senators' scrimmage this morning, some notable forward lines include Colin White centering Brady Tkachuk and newcomer Connor Brown. Jean-Gabriel Pageau is in the middle with Anthony Duclair and rookie Drake Batherson. On defence, Thomas Chabot and Nikita Zaitsev are playing together with rookie Erik Brannstrom paired with veteran Ron Hainsey.

1st scrimmage from #Sens camp Some notebles lines

Tkachuk White C.Brown

Duclair Pageau Batherson



Dpairs

Chabot Zaitsev

Brannstrom Hainsey pic.twitter.com/sm1a16KrOC — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) September 13, 2019

Arizona Coyotes

Coyotes GM John Chayka announced today that captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson underwent a minor procedure over the summer and will be eased slowly into training camp. He is expected to be ready for the start of the season.

In May, Ekman-Larsson was attacked by his family dog and hospitalized, where he required four stitches on his hand.

Dallas Stars

Forward Corey Perry is out at least two weeks with a small fracture in his foot and will be re-evaluated after that. Stars GM Jim Nill said that the team is hopeful that Perry will ready to go for the team's regular-season opener against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 3.

"He should be skating after that, but it depends on how it heals," Nill said. "He will not be on the ice for two weeks and we'll do another image [then]. He took a fall on his foot and tried to get his skates on but couldn't do it. He'll be missing the first part of camp. This happened on Wednesday."

Perry signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Stars on July 1 after spending 14 seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, who bought out his contract on June 19. He appeared in 31 games last season after recovering from knee injury. Perry registered just 10 points (six goals, four assists) last year.

Philadelphia Flyers

According to Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher, forward Nolan Patrick is currently week to week with an injury and "it's hard to say" if he'll be ready at the start of the season.