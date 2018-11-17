Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Anaheim Ducks

Luke Schenn has been placed on waivers by the Anaheim Ducks. The 29-year-old has played in eight games this season, but has not skated since Nov .9 and has no points.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Trevor Moore has been moved to Toronto's AHL affiliate, the Marlies. He was called up on Nov. 13, but has yet to make his NHL debut. For the Marlies, the 23-year-old has nine goals and 12 points in 12 games this season.

New Jersey Devils

First round 2017 draft pick Nico Hischier is out with an upper-body injury, despite taking part in the team's practice on Friday afternoon. The 19-year-old has missed the last two games and has three goals and nine assists in 15 games this season.

Sami Vatanen has been placed on IR with a lower-body injury retroactive to Nov. 15, the team announced on Saturday morning. The 27-year-old has one goal and six assists in 17 games this season.

New Jersey has recalled defenceman Eric Gryba from the Binghamton Devils, the team's AHL affiliate. Gryba has played two NHL games since the start of the season.

#NJDevils Nico Hischier and Sami Vatanen are both OUT against the Red Wings this afternoon.



Yakovlev is in on defense. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 17, 2018

Calgary Flames

Flames notes, per TSN's Jermain Franklin:

David Rittich will start in net for the Flames. it will be just his second start on Saddledome ice. Rittich has a 1.91 GAA and 951 Save % in six starts. His record this year is 5-1. Rittich faced Edmonton twice last year, once in relief and the other a start, both were losses, regulation and OT.

It will be the battle of the back ups. Mikko Koskinen will start for the Oilers Saturday night. He's been the Oilers better goaltender as well.

Matthew Tkachuk is coming off a two goal performance and has taken over the Flames lead in points

Oilers are coming off a 6-2 win over the Canadiens earlier in the week while the Flames dropped their last game to the same Candiens

McDavid and Driasiatl were paired together along with Caggiula against Montreal last game and they combined for seven points in a win over the Habs… It is likely that Backlund and Tkachuk will be tasked with lining up against the Oilers super line.

Dallas Stars

General Manager Jim Nill announced that Roope Hintz and Ben Gleason have been recalled from Dallas' AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars.

Hintz has played in five NHL games this season, where Gleason has appeared in two, with one assist.

The Dallas Stars have recalled center Roope Hintz and defenseman Ben Gleason from the Texas Stars. https://t.co/nO9sZniLOc — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 17, 2018

Ottawa Senators

Saturday night's lineup, per TSN's Brent Wallace:

Tkachuk-White-Stone

Boedker-Duchene-Batherson

Dzingel-Tierney-Ryan

Paarjarvi-Smith-Pyatt

Chabot-Demelo

Ceci-Lajoie

Borowiecki-Wideman

Anderson

Pittsburgh Penguins

Derick Brassard returns to the ice after missing the last nine games with a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old will face his former team for the first time since he was traded. As a Senator, Brassard played 58 games, posting 19 goals and 20 assists.

Garrett Wilson has been assigned to Pittsburgh's AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The 27-year-old has appeared in four NHL games this season.

Detroit Red Wings

Darren Helm will not return to Saturday afternoon's game in New Jersey, because of an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old has one goal and five assists in 19 games.