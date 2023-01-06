Must See: Guenther scores the Golden Goal in overtime

Arizona Coyotes

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Dylan Guenther is heading back to the NHL and rejoining the Arizona Coyotes after scoring the golden goal for Canada in overtime against Czechia on Thursday, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

Dylan Guenther is heading back to the NHL and rejoining the #coyotes after scoring the Golden Goal for Canada at the world junior tournament.



He's still eligible to be returned to junior later this season if Arizona thinks that's best for his development. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 6, 2023

The 19-year-old forward last played for the Coyotes on Dec. 7 and has three goals and eight assists in 21 games this season.

Guenther, who is from Edmonton, made his NHL debut this season after being selected ninth overall by the Coyotes in 2021.

Guenther produced seven goals and three assists over seven games for Canada at the 2023 World Junior Championship.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman will miss Friday night's game against the Winnipeg Jets as his family is expecting the birth of their second child in the coming days, Chris Krenn reports.

#Bolts have officially announced that Victor Hedman won’t play in Winnipeg tonight. He’s returned to Tampa and is expecting the birth of the family’s second child in the coming days. — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) January 6, 2023

Hedman, 32, has one goal, 24 assists and a plus-9 rating in 35 games this season.

Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets are getting some key reinforcements back in their lineup for Friday's clash against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

#NHLJets Bowness says Ehlers, Wheeler, Perfetti and Schmidt will all play tonight. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 6, 2023

Head coach Rick Bowness told the media that Nikolaj Ehlers, Cole Perfetti, Nate Schmidt and Blake Wheeler will all play against the Lightning on Friday after missing time with various injuries.

Read more HERE.

Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph, who has been sidelined since Dec. 8 with a lower-body injury, skated in a non-contact jersey at practice on Friday, Bruce Garrioch reports.

Mathieu Joseph is out here for skate with non contact jersey. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 6, 2023

The Laval, Que., native has two goals and seven assists in 25 games this season.

Garrioch also reports that defenceman Travis Hamonic was having difficulty skating and left early from practice.

Hamonic leaving the ice early. Was having difficulty skating. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 6, 2023

Hamonic logged over 16 minutes of ice time in the Senators' most recent game - a 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets on Jan. 3.

The St. Malo, Man., native has three goals, four assists and a minus-7 rating in 38 games this season.

The Senators are preparing to host the Seattle Kraken on Saturday.

Seattle Kraken

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that the Seattle Kraken have sent centre Shane Wright back to the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL.

The #SeaKraken have sent Shane Wright back to OHL Kingston. The expectation is he'll be traded to another OHL team for the remainder of the season. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 6, 2023

The expectation is that Wright will be traded to another OHL team for the remainder of the season.

The Burlington, Ont., native helped Canada capture gold at the 2023 World Junior Championship, tallying four goals and three assists in seven games.

Wright, 19, was selected fourth overall by the Kraken in the 2022 NHL entry draft.

Wright has registered one goal and one assist in eight games with the Kraken in 2022-23.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that blueliner Kaiden Guhle will be sidelined for a minimum of six-to-eight weeks with a lower-body injury.

Kaiden Guhle ratera au moins huit semaines d’activité en raison d’une blessure au bas du corps.



Kaiden Guhle has a lower-body injury. He’s sidelined for a minimum of eight weeks. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 6, 2023

The 20-year-old from Edmonton has two goals, 12 assists and a minus-14 rating in 36 games this season.

Minnesota Wild

Brandon Duhaime will return to the lineup for the Minnesota Wild for their game Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Duhaime will be back in lineup against Buffalo Saturday. Sounds like Zuccarello got banged up last game - he’s day to day with upper body injury. Zuccarello won’t come to Buffalo but will be on the New York trip next week #mnwild. Boldy was in Zuccarello spot, Duhaime in Boldy’s — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) January 6, 2023

The 25-year-old forward hasn't played since Nov. 23.

Duhaime has three goals and one assist in 14 games this season.

Smith also reported that Mats Zuccarello is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

The veteran forward, 35, got banged up in the Wild's most recent game against the Lightning on Wednesday.

Zuccarello has 16 goals and 24 assists in 37 games so far this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane will not be in the lineup when the Chicago Blackhawks host the Arizona Coyotes on Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Patrick Kane won’t play tonight. — Tracey Myers (@Tramyers_NHL) January 6, 2023

The 34-year-old forward played just under 13 minutes in the Blackhawks' 4-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Kane has 7 goals and 20 assists in 37 games this season.

The Blackhawks are currently last in the Central Division with a record of 8-25-4 and are 11 points behind the seventh-place Coyotes.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames held an optional skate as they prepare to host the New York Islanders on Friday night.

Projected lineup based on Thursday's practice as per TSN's Salim Valji:

Dube-Lindholm-Toffoli

Lucic-Kadri-Huberdeau

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Ruzicka-Zohorna-Lewis

Hanifin-Andersson

Weegar-Tanev

Zadorov-Stone

Mackey

Markstrom

Vladar