5h ago
Ice Chips: Chiasson, Archibald out with flu
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Sens Ice Chips: Smith shuffling his lines for tonight's home opener
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Ottawa Senators
It looks like Craig Anderson will be back in the starter's net as the Sens host the New York Rangers Saturday night.
According to head coach D.J. Smith, Filip Chlapik is out, while Mikkel Boedker is in.
Here were their lines at the morning skate courtesy of TSN's Brent Wallace:
Tkachuk-White-Ryan
Duclair-Pageau-Brown
Ennis-Tierney-Sabourin
Boedker-Anisimov-Batherson/Chlapik
Chabot-Zaitev
Brannstrom-Hainsey
Borowiecki-DeMelo
Goloubef
Anderson
Nilsson
Calgary Flames
Here were the lines at Flames' skate on Saturday according to TSN's Jermain Franklin:
Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Lucic-Ryan-Bennett
Mangiapani-Jankowski-Rieder
Czarnik
Giordano-Brodie
Hanifin-Hamonic
Kylington-Andersson
Stone
Rittich - starters net
Talbot
Edmonton Oilers
It looks like Mike Smith will get the start for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Kings.
According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, Smith was in the starter's net at their skate Saturday morning. Both Alex Chiasson and Darren Archibald were not on the ice. Rishaug reports they are out with the flu.
Meanwhile, the Oilers announced that they have activated defenceman Joel Persson off the injured reserve and assigned blueliner William Lagesson to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.
Here were the lines from Saturday's skate:
Draisaitl-McDavid-Kassian
Nygard-RNH-Neal
Khaira-Cave-Russell
Granlund-Haas-Jurco
Nurse-Bear
Klefbom-Persson
Russell-Benning
Smith
Koskinen
New York Islanders
Andrew Ladd was on the ice Saturday morning for Islanders practice according to Newsday's Andrew Gross.
General manager Lou Lamoriello said the timeline for Ladd's return was probably the latter part of November.