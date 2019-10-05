Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Ottawa Senators

It looks like Craig Anderson will be back in the starter's net as the Sens host the New York Rangers Saturday night.

According to head coach D.J. Smith, Filip Chlapik is out, while Mikkel Boedker is in.

Here were their lines at the morning skate courtesy of TSN's Brent Wallace:

Tkachuk-White-Ryan

Duclair-Pageau-Brown

Ennis-Tierney-Sabourin

Boedker-Anisimov-Batherson/Chlapik

Chabot-Zaitev

Brannstrom-Hainsey

Borowiecki-DeMelo

Goloubef

Anderson

Nilsson

Calgary Flames

Here were the lines at Flames' skate on Saturday according to TSN's Jermain Franklin:

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Lucic-Ryan-Bennett

Mangiapani-Jankowski-Rieder

Czarnik

Giordano-Brodie

Hanifin-Hamonic

Kylington-Andersson

Stone

Rittich - starters net

Talbot

Edmonton Oilers

It looks like Mike Smith will get the start for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Kings.

According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, Smith was in the starter's net at their skate Saturday morning. Both Alex Chiasson and Darren Archibald were not on the ice. Rishaug reports they are out with the flu.

Meanwhile, the Oilers announced that they have activated defenceman Joel Persson off the injured reserve and assigned blueliner William Lagesson to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Here were the lines from Saturday's skate:

Draisaitl-McDavid-Kassian

Nygard-RNH-Neal

Khaira-Cave-Russell

Granlund-Haas-Jurco

Nurse-Bear

Klefbom-Persson

Russell-Benning

Smith

Koskinen

New York Islanders

Andrew Ladd was on the ice Saturday morning for Islanders practice according to Newsday's Andrew Gross.

General manager Lou Lamoriello said the timeline for Ladd's return was probably the latter part of November.