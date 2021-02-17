'I'm excited to be back': Brannstrom embracing challenge of facing Leafs

Edmonton Oilers

Head coach Dave Tippett said defenceman Ethan Bear suffered a setback in his return from injury and will be out again Wednesday night.

Bear, who has two assists in nine games this season, has not played since Jan. 30.

Mike Smith will start in net again Wednesday against the Winnipeg Jets.

Calgary Flames

Centre Mikael Backlund was back on ice for the team's practice after Monday's game with a lower-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Frederik Andersen is in the home net at the Maple Leafs' morning skate Wednesday, indicating he will get his 10th straight start against the Senators.

It appears head coach Sheldon Keefe will stick with the same lines as Monday's 6-5 loss to Ottawa. Here were the lines:

Thornton-Matthews-Marner

Hyman-Tavares-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Engvall

Vesey-Boyd-Spezza

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Bogosian

Marincin-Lehtonen

Andersen

Hutchinson

And on the power play:

Rielly

Matthews - Boyd - Marner

Thornton

Brodie

Nylander - Tavares - Spezza

Hyman

Ottawa Senators

Christian Wolanin will exit the lineup on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs as Erik Brannstrom makes his return.

DJ Smith said Tuesday that both Brannstrom and goaltender Matt Murray were ready to return, but did not name a starter for Wednesday's game.

Stars-Lightning postponed

The NHL announced Thursday night's matchup between the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning has been postponed due to ongoing power issues in the Dallas area as a result of severe weather.

Tuesday's game in Dallas against the Nashville Predators was also postponed.

Winnipeg Jets

Forward Pierre-Luc Dubois skated on Tuesday but head coach Paul Maurice said after practice that as of now he did not expect Dubois to be in the lineup Wednesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

If Dubois does not indeed play, it will be the third game he's missed since coming out of quarantine following a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets last month.

Maurice told reporters over the weekend that Dubois was dealing with a "mechanism of injury."

Anaheim Ducks

Injured forward Sonny Milano has been out for 12 straight games because of an upper-body injury but is getting close to returning according to head coach Dallas Eakins.

"Sonny’s coming along fine. He’s getting very close," the coach told the Orange County Register.