Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Forward Evander Kane participated in the Oilers morning skate prior to their game against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, according to team reporter Tony Brar.

Kane, 31, has missed the team's last eight games with a rib injury and is not expected to play against the Sabres.

The 6-foot-2 winger has only appeared in 24 games this season after cutting his wrist on a skate leading him to miss 31 games earlier this season.

Kane has nine goals and 19 points in 24 games this season.

Stuart Skinner is expected to be in net against the Sabres, according to Brar.

Skinner, 24, has a 17-13-4 record with a .912 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against average this season.

The Oilers used these lines during Monday's morning skate:

McLeod - McDavid - Hyman

Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Yamamoto

Foegele - Bjugstad - Janmark

Kostin - Shore - Ryan

Kane

Nurse - Ceci

Ekholm - Bouchard

Kulak - Desharnais

Broberg

Skinner

Campbell

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs recalled forwards Pontus Holmberg and Alex Steeves from the AHL's Toronto Marlies and assigned goaltender Joseph Woll to the the Marlies on Monday.

The moves come after newly-acquired forward Ryan O'Reilly suffered a hand injury during the team's 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Holmberg, 23, appeared in 36 games with the Maple Leafs this season and registered five goals and 13 points. He also has five goals and 11 points in 22 games with the Marlies this season.

Steeves, 23, only appeared in two games with the Maple Leafs this season and did not register a point. He has 17 goals and 44 points in 53 games with the Marlies this season.

Woll, 24, made three appearances with the Maple Leafs this season while goaltender Matt Murray was out with an ankle injury. He has a 2-1-0 record with a .938 save percentage and 2.04 goals against average.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has a 14-1-0 record with the Marlies this season with a .931 save percentage, 2.32 goals-against average and was named an AHL all-star earlier this season.