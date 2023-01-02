Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl is skating on a regular line this morning at practice with Warren Foegele and Kailer Yamamoto after missing the last two games.

The 27-year-old is second in league scoring with 57 points, second only to teammate Connor McDavid, who has 72.

Forward Klim Kostin was also on the ice this morning after exiting Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets with a lower-body injury.

Kostin has five goals and nine points in 22 games with Edmonton this season. He was acquired via trade from the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 9 in exchange for defenceman Dmitri Samorukov.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have loaned forward Joey Anderson to the AHL's Marlies.

Anderson, 24, has one goal in seven games with the Maple Leafs this season, averaging 9:11 TOI. He had been a healthy scratch for the last two games.

Winnipeg Jets

Defenceman Nate Schmidt was on the ice for practice this morning in a regular white jersey as he works his way back from an upper-body injury.

Schmidt was injured on Dec. 15 against the Nashville Predators as he exited the game and did not return. He was tested for a concussion but cleared. It was reported he would miss four-to-weeks with the injury.

Now in his second season with the Jets, the 31-year-old has three goals and six points in 29 games.

Forwards Nikolaj Ehlers and Cole Perfetti were both at practice wearing light blue jerseys, where they can take contact but not likely in the lineup.

Ehlers has only appeared in two games this season due to injury and had sports hernia surgery near the end of November. He has been skating since Dec. 15.

Perfetti, 21, has six goals and 20 points in 33 games this season. He has not played since Dec. 22 due to an upper-body injury.

Wingers Blake Wheeler (groin) and Saku Maenalanen (upper-body) both skated in red no-contact jerseys.

Defenceman Josh Morrissey was not on the ice for practice.

Calgary Flames

Forward Brett Ritchie is absent from today's practice. He exited Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks with an undisclosed injury.

The 29-year-old has six goals and eight points in 30 games this season, his third with the Flames.

