Leafs Ice Chips: The wait is finally over

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

Mike Smith is not present at Oilers' practice this afternoon, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug. There has been no word on the reason for his absence.

Oilers with an early start to 11am practice. No Mike Smith, but otherwise looks like a full skate. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 20, 2021

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Dominik Kahun are taking multiple line rushes together.

The drill they’re running isn’t a traditional line rush, but McDavid-Draisaitl-Kahun are taking multiple reps together, Yamo-RNH-Puljujarvi. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 20, 2021

Pittsburgh Penguins

Forward Evgeni Malkin (knee) was participating in line rushes this morning and could make his return tonight for Game 3 against the New York Islanders.

Evgeni Malkin is participating in line rushes this morning! 😁 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 20, 2021

The 34-year-old scored and goals and added 20 assists in 33 games this season. Malkin missed 23 of the Penguins final 27 regular season games with a right-knee injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Forwards Adam Brooks, Alex Galchenyuk, and Pierre Engvall will be scratches for Game 1 against the Montreal Canadiens. Defencemen Travis Dermott and Martin Marincin will also be scratched.

Toronto’s Game 1 scratches



Adam Brooks

Alex Galchenyuk

Pierre Engvall



Travis Dermott

Martin Marincin pic.twitter.com/a5SMsCpVLA — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 20, 2021

Florida Panthers

Defenceman Keith Yandle is being skated hard with the scratch group in Tampa, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now. Unless there is an injury or illness, it appears he will not play in Game 3.

Keith Yandle is being skated hard with the scratch group in Tampa. Unless there’s an injury or illness today, it appears he is out for Game 3. https://t.co/g9CIiWyhza — George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) May 20, 2021

Head coach Joel Quenneville has announced that Chris Driedger will get the start for Game 3 in Tampa Bay.