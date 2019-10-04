Tippett will continue to shuffle Draisaitl, McDavid around: 'There's going to be tinkering'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have recalled defencemen Ethan Bear and William Lagesson from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Bear appeared in the Oilers' season opener on Oct. 2 against the Vancouver Canucks, recording 15:33 of ice time.

Lagesson appeared in 67 games with Bakersfield last season, posting 27 points.

The Oilers have also assigned defenceman Evan Bouchard to Bakersfield.

Washington Capitals

2015 First-round pick Ilya Samsonov is expected to make his first career start Friday night when the Washington Capitals take on the New York Islanders.

CAPS TODAY: Ilya Samsonov is expected to make his first career start tonight. More info on the Capitals' 2015 first round draft pick at https://t.co/HecIC0ECg1 pic.twitter.com/pDrKQPmflz — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 4, 2019

After spending four seasons in the KHL, Samsonov moved to North America, playing for the Hershey Bears in the AHL. In 2018 The 22-year-old posted a 20-14-2 record, a 2.70 goals against average and a .898 save percentage in 37 games with Hershey.

In five playoff games with Hershey he finished with a 2-3-0 record, a 2.99 goals against average and a .897 save percentage.

He is set to become the 10th youngest Russian-born goalie to make his NHL debut.

Tampa Bay Lightning

Head Coach Jon Cooper said on Friday that Brayden Point could make his 2019 debut with the Lightning on the team's upcoming Canadian road trip.

Cooper said Brayden Point could return on Canadian leg of upcoming road trip. Cedric Paquette will be another 2 weeks before a return. #Bolts — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) October 4, 2019

The recently singed 23-year-old missed all of training camp due to off-season hip surgery and his contract dispute.

Tampa's Canadian trip includes a game in Toronto on Oct. 10, Ottawa on Oct. 12, and Montreal on Oct. 15.

Cooper also said that Cedric Paquette will missed another two weeks before he returns to the lineup.

Paquette sustained the injury during a preseason game on Sept. 28th.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Frederik Andersen will be in net for the Toronto Maple Leafs when they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday night .

The 30-year-old opened the season with 23 saves, picking up a win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun is reporting that it looks like Michael Hutchinson will take the net for the Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, with Andersen back between the pipes on Monday.

Detroit Red Wings

After sporting a no-contact jersey on Thursday, Dylan Larkin took the ice in a regular practice jersey on Friday.

The 23-year-old crashed into the boards during Tuesday's practice after he tried to avoid a collision with teammate Darren Helm.

Larkin has benefited from the Red Wings not opening their season until Saturday Oct. 5, when he is expected to be in the lineup.

He was skating on the top line on Thursday and worked on the first power-play unit.

The American had a career high 32 goals and 73 points in 2018.