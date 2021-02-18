Button thinks McDavid will be in top 10 all-time player conversation down the line

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Sheldon Keefe has not yet named a goaltender for Toronto’s back-to-back with the Ottawa Senators Thursday night.

Frederik Andersen has started 10 straight games in net, while backup Michael Hutchinson has not appeared in an NHL game since Sept. 4 during the playoffs with the Colorado Avalanche.

There will be no morning skate Thursday given the back-to-back while TSN's Kristen Shilton reports media availability will be closer to puck drop.

No morning skate for the #Leafs on this second half of a back-to-back. Media availability will be closer to puck drop.



In the meantime, catch up on what Sheldon Keefe and Co. had to say about last night's 2-1 win over Ottawa:https://t.co/XZqy4NXYr0 — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 18, 2021



Calgary Flames

Goaltender David Rittich could see more time in the next while according to head coach Geoff Ward.

“We talk about it. Now, we’re getting to the point in the schedule where we’re playing a lot, so we’re going to start using (Rittich) a lot more than what he’s already played,” Ward told the Calgary Herald. “We’ll probably go on a week-by-week basis. We’ll sit down with the goalies at the beginning of the week and sort of map out what the potential schedule’s going to look like for them.

Rittich has started just two games so far this season. He has a goals-against average of 3.22 and a save percentage of .868 in three games.



Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins will get his first start since Jan. 31 Thursday against the Nashville Predators, reports The Athletic’s Aaron Portzline.

Meanwhile, Portzline adds that forward Mikhail Grigorenko will step in for Stefan Matteau and defence man Scott Harrington steps in for Dean Kukan.

New Jersey Devils

Devils defenceman Ryan Murray did not travel with the team to Boston and will once again be out Thursday night becasue of an illness, reports NHL.com's Amanda Stein.

Stein adds Murray's illness is not COVID-19 related.

Meanwhile, goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was in the starter's net Thursday morning and is expected to start.