Ice Chips: Staal on third line at Habs' skate

'They work their asses off': Jets not taking Sens lightly

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Eric Staal will make his Montreal debut Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers after clearing quarantine Sunday. He appeared on the third line between Jonathan Drouin and Tyler Toffoli.

“I want to have a good game to make his first game easy," Drouin said of Staal's debut.

Here were Montreal's lines Monday morning courtesy of TSN's John Lu:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Perry - Suzuki - Anderson

Drouin - Staal - Toffoli

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Edmundson - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Romanov - Mete

Price

Allen

Staal also joined the power play unit on the first unit.

#Habs Staal has joined the power play practice prior to morning skate. Will see shortly where he fits in. ⁦@TSN_Edge⁩ pic.twitter.com/VTom0OvlhK — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 5, 2021

Here were the power play lines:

Staal*

Toffoli - Drouin - Suzuki

Weber

Perry

Tatar - Gallagher - KK

Petry

*Anderson off first unit.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens announced they have recalled defenceman Otto Leskinen from the AHL's Laval Rocket and assigned him to the taxi squad.

Les Canadiens ont rappelé le défenseur Otto Leskinen du Rocket de Laval afin qu’il se joigne à l’escouade de réserve de l’équipe.



The Canadiens have recalled defenseman Otto Leskinen from the Laval Rocket so that he can join the team’s taxi squad. pic.twitter.com/SgLGUQ0CvQ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 5, 2021

Carey Price will start in net Monday despite taking a shot off his blocker hand that forced him to leave the morning skate early.

#Habs Ducharme says Price will start tonight vs #Oilers despite taking a shot off his blocker hand that forced him to leave the morning skate early. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) April 5, 2021

Calgary Flames

Defenceman Juuso Valimaki will be a healthy scratch for the Flames on Monday as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs, reports TSN's Salim Valji.

It will be the fourth time in 14 games the 22-year-old blueliner has been scratched under new head coach Darryl Sutter.

"Sutter said he's got a lot of work to do to become a regular NHLer and it's likely an off-season process more than anything," Valji tweets.

Again, Juuso Valimaki a healthy scratch for the Calgary Flames…4th time in 14 games he'll be a healthy scratch under Darryl Sutter.



Sutter said he's got a lot of work to do to become a regular NHLer & it's likely an off-season process more than anything. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) April 5, 2021

Edmonton Oilers

Head coach Dave Tippett told reporters he is going with the same lineup that beat Calgary last Wednesday with goalie Mike Smith starting between the pipes.

Here were their lines Monday morning according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

RNH-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Kahun-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Shore-Khaira-Chiasson

Archibald-Haas-Kassian

Nurse-Barrie

Jones-Bear

Russell-Larsson

Smith starts

Koskinen

Ottawa Senators

The Senators announced they have recalled forward Alex Formenton and goaltender Filip Gustavsson from the team's taxi squad.

Roster update: The #Sens have made the following roster moves:



LW Alex Formenton and G Filip Gustavasson have been recalled from the team's taxi squad. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) April 5, 2021

Formenton has two goals in four games this season and Gustavsson has a 1.81 goals-against average and .946 save percentage in four appearances.

Nashville Predators

The Preds have signed forward Grant Mismash to a two-year, entry-level contract that will begin next season according to The Athletic's Adam Vingan.

The Predators have signed North Dakota forward Grant Mismash to a two-year, entry-level contract that will start next season. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) April 5, 2021

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins have assigned forwards Anthony Angello and Frederick Gaudreau to the taxi squad, the team announced Sunday afternoon.

The Penguins have re-assigned forwards Anthony Angello and Frederick Gaudreau to the taxi squad.



Forward Justin Almeida and defenseman Will Reilly have been re-assigned to the @WBSPenguins. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 4, 2021

Forward Justin Almeida and defenseman Will Reilly were moved from the taxi squad to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have sent forward Liam Foudy back to the taxi squad according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline.

#CBJ have sent F Liam Foudy back to the taxi squad. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 5, 2021

Foudy has three assists in 16 games so far this season for Columbus.

Waivers

Chicago Blackhawks forward Lucas Wallmark and Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero were placed on waivers Monday afternoon.

Wallmark has three assists in 16 games so far this season. Kero has two goals and three assists in 20 contests.

Meanwhile, forward Luke Johnson of the Minnesota Wild and forward Jacob de la Rose, who were waived on Sunday, both cleared.