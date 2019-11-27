Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Christian Folin has been assigned to the AHL's Laval Rocket for a condition stint. The 28-year-old has been scratched for 16 consecutive games and last played on Oct. 19 against the St. Louis Blues. He has one assist across five games played this season.

The Canadiens announced that defenseman Christian Folin was assigned to the AHL’s Laval Rocket for conditioning purposes. He will join the team today in Belleville.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 27, 2019

The Canadiens play tomorrow against the New Jersey Devils and are expected to ice a lineup as follows:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki

Cousins - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Hudon - Thompson - Weal

Chiarot - Weber

Mete - Petry

Reilly - Fleury

Kulak

Price

Kinkaid

Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Erik Brannstrom is expected to make his return to action tonight versus the Boston Bruins after missing the team's last four games due to an undisclosed injury. The 20-year-old has two assists through 19 games played in 2019-20.

#Sens

Craig Anderson: is out (precautionary)

Erik Brannstrom: returns — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) November 27, 2019

The Ottawa Senators have recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from the AHL's Belleville Senators. Craig Anderson was not on the ice for this morning's practice due to precautionary reasons..

Roster update: The #Sens have recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from @BellevilleSens.



Mise à jour alignement : Les #Sens rappellent Marcus Hogberg de Belleville (LAH). — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 27, 2019

Vancouver Canucks

Head coach Travis Green confirmed that Jacob Markstrom will start in goal tonight versus the Pittsburgh Penguins. No other lineup changes have been made public.

It appears Nikolay Goldobin will make his season debut, with Loui Eriksson likely sitting as a result.

No line-up news from Coach Green.



Markstrom starts. pic.twitter.com/bb1bzljmsi — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) November 27, 2019

Pittsburgh Penguins

Sidney Crosby remains out of the lineup recovering from surgery to correct a core muscle injury. Head coach Mike Sullivan did not offer a timetable for his return.

The current lines are as follows:

Guentzel-Malkin-Rust

Galchenyuk-McCann-Tanev

Kahun-Lafferty-Hornqvist

Aston-Reese-Blueger-Simon

Dumoulin-Letang

Johnson-Marino

Pettersson-Ruhwedel



Murray

Jarry

Buffalo Sabres

Goaltender Linus Ullmark is projected to start in net tonight for the Sabres.

Linus Ullmark is slated to be in net tonight against Calgary.#Sabres50 pic.twitter.com/WnECZpkXwI — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 27, 2019

The Sabres will be without star defenceman Rasmus Dahlin indefinitely after suffering a concussion as a result of an elbow delivered by Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cerank. The smooth-skating Swede has amassed 16 points through 24 games played this season.

Sabres/Amerks injury report for Wednesday, November 27. pic.twitter.com/Aiz3FQItcU — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) November 27, 2019

Forward Vladimir Sobotka had a successful surgery to repair his right knee following an injury sustained Nov. 8 during the first game of the NHL Global Series in Sweden. He will be out of the lineup indefinitely.

The Sabres have announced the following update regarding forward Vladimir Sobotka. pic.twitter.com/YnesadOaiR — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) November 27, 2019

Tampa Bay Lightning

Team captain Steven Stamkos took to the ice today after re-aggravating a lower-body injury on Nov.21 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The 29-year-old centre has missed two consecutive games and will not suit up on Wednesday versus the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues. Stamkos has 20 points in 19 games so far this season.

Steven Stamkos joined skate this morning and Coop says he is progressing but the captain is still out for tonight’s game. #STLvsTBL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 27, 2019

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight and will be backstopped by Jonathan Bernier, who is looking to upstage his former team.

Jonathan Bernier first goalie off the ice at #RedWings optional morning skate, so he's starting tonight vs. @MapleLeafs at @LCArena_Detroit at 7, half-hour earlier than usual for mid-week game. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) November 27, 2019

As of 12:00 p.m. today, Dylan McIlrath has cleared waivers and will likely report to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins as a result.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has been recalled from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters to back up Joonas Korpisalo. Fellow netminder Matiss Kivlenieks has been reassigned to Cleveland in a coinciding move, where he has posted a 6-1-2 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and .903 save percentage

Merzlikins, 25, owns a 0-2-3 record with a 3.54 GAA and .890 SV% in six appearances this season for the Blue Jackets.

Zach Werenski is currently riding a career-best seven-game point steak and has an opportunity to make franchise history, if it extends tonight, as the longest point streak by a defenceman in franchise history.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes announced their expected lineup ahead of Wednesday night's clash with the New York Rangers:

Niederreiter-Staal-Foegele

Svechnikov-Aho-Teravainen

Dzingel-Wallmark-Necas

McGinn-Luostarinen-Martinook

Slavin-Hamilton

Edmundson-Pesce

Gardiner-Fleury



Mrazek

Reimer

Scratches: Haula (knee), van Riemsdyk (healthy)

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators announced tonight's projected lineup but have not determined who the starting goalie will be:

Forsberg-Johansen-Jarnkrok

Carr-Duchene-Granlund

Grimaldi-Bonino-Smith

Watson-Sissons-Olivier

Josi-Ellis

Ekholm-Fabbro

Hamhuis-Weber

Sarose

Rinne

Colorado Avalanche

Defenceman Erik Johnson is questionable to make his return from a lower-body injury tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

Mikko Rantanen will miss his 15th consecutive game but is nearing a return from a lower-body injury. Similarly, Gabriel Landeskog will miss his 12th straight game but skated on his own on Tuesday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury. There is no timetable for his return.

St. Louis Blues

Head coach Craig Berube made adjustments to his lineup ahead of tonight's match up with the Tampa Bay Lightning:

Schwartz - Schenn - Thomas

Sanford - O'Reilly - Perron

Barbashev - Bozak - Sundqvist

MacEachern - de la Rose - Brouwer

Gunnarsson - Pietrangelo

Bouwmeester - Parayko

Dunn - Faulk

Binnington

Allen

Craig Berube made a few tweaks to his line combinations Monday, which appear to have carried over for tonight's game in Tampa Bay. https://t.co/h7a1EWnwJl #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 27, 2019

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings have recalled defenseman Paul LaDue & forward Matt Luff from the AHL's Ontario Reign. Futhermore, Derek Forbort has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve and assigned to the Reign for a conditioning assignment.

Ahead of tonight's game, the LA Kings have recalled defenseman Paul LaDue & forward Matt Luff from @ontarioreign.



Derek Forbort has also been placed on the Long-Term Injured Reserve list and assigned to the Reign for a conditioning assignment.https://t.co/sgpVK0o0bc — LA Kings (@LAKings) November 27, 2019

New York Islanders

The Islanders are expected to continue with their goalie rotation with Semyon Varlamov in between the pipes tonight against the Los Angeles Kings. They are the first team since the 2006-07 San Jose Sharks to alternate starting goalies for each of the first 22 games of the season.