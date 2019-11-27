3h ago
Ice Chips: Brannstrom returns for Sens
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Defenceman Christian Folin has been assigned to the AHL's Laval Rocket for a condition stint. The 28-year-old has been scratched for 16 consecutive games and last played on Oct. 19 against the St. Louis Blues. He has one assist across five games played this season.
The Canadiens play tomorrow against the New Jersey Devils and are expected to ice a lineup as follows:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki
Cousins - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Hudon - Thompson - Weal
Chiarot - Weber
Mete - Petry
Reilly - Fleury
Kulak
Price
Kinkaid
Ottawa Senators
Defenceman Erik Brannstrom is expected to make his return to action tonight versus the Boston Bruins after missing the team's last four games due to an undisclosed injury. The 20-year-old has two assists through 19 games played in 2019-20.
The Ottawa Senators have recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from the AHL's Belleville Senators. Craig Anderson was not on the ice for this morning's practice due to precautionary reasons..
Vancouver Canucks
Head coach Travis Green confirmed that Jacob Markstrom will start in goal tonight versus the Pittsburgh Penguins. No other lineup changes have been made public.
It appears Nikolay Goldobin will make his season debut, with Loui Eriksson likely sitting as a result.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby remains out of the lineup recovering from surgery to correct a core muscle injury. Head coach Mike Sullivan did not offer a timetable for his return.
The current lines are as follows:
Guentzel-Malkin-Rust
Galchenyuk-McCann-Tanev
Kahun-Lafferty-Hornqvist
Aston-Reese-Blueger-Simon
Dumoulin-Letang
Johnson-Marino
Pettersson-Ruhwedel
Murray
Jarry
Buffalo Sabres
Goaltender Linus Ullmark is projected to start in net tonight for the Sabres.
The Sabres will be without star defenceman Rasmus Dahlin indefinitely after suffering a concussion as a result of an elbow delivered by Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cerank. The smooth-skating Swede has amassed 16 points through 24 games played this season.
Forward Vladimir Sobotka had a successful surgery to repair his right knee following an injury sustained Nov. 8 during the first game of the NHL Global Series in Sweden. He will be out of the lineup indefinitely.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Team captain Steven Stamkos took to the ice today after re-aggravating a lower-body injury on Nov.21 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The 29-year-old centre has missed two consecutive games and will not suit up on Wednesday versus the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues. Stamkos has 20 points in 19 games so far this season.
Detroit Red Wings
The Red Wings host the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight and will be backstopped by Jonathan Bernier, who is looking to upstage his former team.
As of 12:00 p.m. today, Dylan McIlrath has cleared waivers and will likely report to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins as a result.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has been recalled from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters to back up Joonas Korpisalo. Fellow netminder Matiss Kivlenieks has been reassigned to Cleveland in a coinciding move, where he has posted a 6-1-2 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and .903 save percentage
Merzlikins, 25, owns a 0-2-3 record with a 3.54 GAA and .890 SV% in six appearances this season for the Blue Jackets.
Zach Werenski is currently riding a career-best seven-game point steak and has an opportunity to make franchise history, if it extends tonight, as the longest point streak by a defenceman in franchise history.
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes announced their expected lineup ahead of Wednesday night's clash with the New York Rangers:
Niederreiter-Staal-Foegele
Svechnikov-Aho-Teravainen
Dzingel-Wallmark-Necas
McGinn-Luostarinen-Martinook
Slavin-Hamilton
Edmundson-Pesce
Gardiner-Fleury
Mrazek
Reimer
Scratches: Haula (knee), van Riemsdyk (healthy)
Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators announced tonight's projected lineup but have not determined who the starting goalie will be:
Forsberg-Johansen-Jarnkrok
Carr-Duchene-Granlund
Grimaldi-Bonino-Smith
Watson-Sissons-Olivier
Josi-Ellis
Ekholm-Fabbro
Hamhuis-Weber
Sarose
Rinne
Colorado Avalanche
Defenceman Erik Johnson is questionable to make his return from a lower-body injury tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.
Mikko Rantanen will miss his 15th consecutive game but is nearing a return from a lower-body injury. Similarly, Gabriel Landeskog will miss his 12th straight game but skated on his own on Tuesday for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury. There is no timetable for his return.
St. Louis Blues
Head coach Craig Berube made adjustments to his lineup ahead of tonight's match up with the Tampa Bay Lightning:
Schwartz - Schenn - Thomas
Sanford - O'Reilly - Perron
Barbashev - Bozak - Sundqvist
MacEachern - de la Rose - Brouwer
Gunnarsson - Pietrangelo
Bouwmeester - Parayko
Dunn - Faulk
Binnington
Allen
Los Angeles Kings
The Kings have recalled defenseman Paul LaDue & forward Matt Luff from the AHL's Ontario Reign. Futhermore, Derek Forbort has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve and assigned to the Reign for a conditioning assignment.
New York Islanders
The Islanders are expected to continue with their goalie rotation with Semyon Varlamov in between the pipes tonight against the Los Angeles Kings. They are the first team since the 2006-07 San Jose Sharks to alternate starting goalies for each of the first 22 games of the season.