5h ago
Ice Chips: Eriksson (LBI) week-to-week
TSN.ca Staff
Babcock dubs Leafs top pick Sandin, ''The Sandman''
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Vancouver Canucks
Loui Eriksson is week-to-week after suffering a bone bruise in his leg, head coach Travis Green announced Thursday.
Eriksson suffered the injury Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Antoine Roussel remains in concussion protocol.
Tonight’s lines:
Dahlen-Horvat-Boeser
Baertschi-Pettersson-Goldobin
Archibald-Beagle-Virtanen
Schaller-Granlund-Motte
Philadelphia Flyers
Goaltender Alex Lyon will miss approximately four weeks with a lower-body injury, general manager Ron Hextall announced Thursday.
Lyon suffered the injury Tuesday night in the pre-game before the Flyers took on the New York Islanders.
He was signed to a two-year extension on July 7.
Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers got a scare Thursday morning when goaltender Cam Talbot took a shot from Ty Rattie up high in the shoulder area and eventually left the ice according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.
He appears to be okay and will play the whole game in net Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets, the club announced.
Here are the rest of the expected lines for Edmonton:
RNH - McDavid - Rattie
Lucic - Draisaitl - Reider
Khaira - McLeod - Puljujarvi
Chiasson - Marody - Aberg
Klefbom - Larsson
Nurse - Bouchard
Garrison - Bear
Talbot (full game)
Montreal Canadiens
Matthew Peca, who had a power play goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Florida at the Bell Centre, will play back-to-back nights at the Habs take on the Capitals in Quebec City tonight.
Lines, defensive pairings and goaltenders from TSN's John Lu:
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Hudon - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen
Chaput - Peca - Ward
De la Rose - Vejdemo - Alain
Moravcic - Schlemko
Ouellet - Depres
Valiev - Sklenicka
Lindgren
McNiven
For Washington, Alex Ovechkin will be in the lineup, as well as Evgeny Kuznetsov:
New York Islanders
Forward Andrew Ladd is day-to-day with tightness, head coach Barry Trotz told reporters. It's the fourth straight day the veteran has not been on the ice at practice, Andrew Gross of Newsday Sports reports.
Trotz added that Ladd won't get back on the ice until he is fully healthy, so there is no timeline for his return as of right now.
Winnipeg Jets
Lines, defensive pairings and goaltending courtesy of TSN's Sara Orlesky.
Copp - Lowry - Tanev
Vesalainen - Roslovic - Appleton
Lemieux - Griffith - Dano
Spacek - Everberg - Lipon
Morrissey - Trouba
Stanley - Morrow
Niku - Poolman
Comrie
Calgary Flames
The team announced they have assigned the following eight players to their respective junior clubs: Jake Christiansen (Everett/WHL), D’Artagnan Joly (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL), Igor Merezhko (Lethbridge/WHL), Brayden Pachal (Prince Albert/WHL), Merrick Rippon (Ottawa/OHL), Milos Roman (Vancouver/WHL), Adam Ruzicka (Sarnia/OHL), and Dmitry Zavgorodniy (Rimouski/QMJHL).
The Flames now have 61 players remaining at training camp.