Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Loui Eriksson is week-to-week after suffering a bone bruise in his leg, head coach Travis Green announced Thursday.

Eriksson suffered the injury Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Antoine Roussel remains in concussion protocol.

Tonight’s lines:

Dahlen-Horvat-Boeser

Baertschi-Pettersson-Goldobin

Archibald-Beagle-Virtanen

Schaller-Granlund-Motte

Philadelphia Flyers

Goaltender Alex Lyon will miss approximately four weeks with a lower-body injury, general manager Ron Hextall announced Thursday.

Lyon suffered the injury Tuesday night in the pre-game before the Flyers took on the New York Islanders.

He was signed to a two-year extension on July 7.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers got a scare Thursday morning when goaltender Cam Talbot took a shot from Ty Rattie up high in the shoulder area and eventually left the ice according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Cam Talbot took Rattie shot up high in the shoulder area and was in a bit of pain. Stayed in net for a while, then left the ice. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 20, 2018

He appears to be okay and will play the whole game in net Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets, the club announced.

Here are the rest of the expected lines for Edmonton:

RNH - McDavid - Rattie

Lucic - Draisaitl - Reider

Khaira - McLeod - Puljujarvi

Chiasson - Marody - Aberg

Klefbom - Larsson

Nurse - Bouchard

Garrison - Bear

Talbot (full game)

Montreal Canadiens

Matthew Peca, who had a power play goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Florida at the Bell Centre, will play back-to-back nights at the Habs take on the Capitals in Quebec City tonight.

Lines, defensive pairings and goaltenders from TSN's John Lu:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Hudon - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Chaput - Peca - Ward

De la Rose - Vejdemo - Alain

Moravcic - Schlemko

Ouellet - Depres

Valiev - Sklenicka

Lindgren

McNiven

For Washington, Alex Ovechkin will be in the lineup, as well as Evgeny Kuznetsov:

Caps' roster for Quebec City. First preseason game for Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson pic.twitter.com/Um4Mb3KF9X — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) September 20, 2018

New York Islanders

Forward Andrew Ladd is day-to-day with tightness, head coach Barry Trotz told reporters. It's the fourth straight day the veteran has not been on the ice at practice, Andrew Gross of Newsday Sports reports.

Trotz added that Ladd won't get back on the ice until he is fully healthy, so there is no timeline for his return as of right now.

Barry Trotz lists LW Andrew Ladd (tightness) as day to day. But, #Isles coach says Ladd won't be put back onto the ice until he's 100 percent so no timetable right now. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) September 20, 2018

Winnipeg Jets

Lines, defensive pairings and goaltending courtesy of TSN's Sara Orlesky.

Copp - Lowry - Tanev

Vesalainen - Roslovic - Appleton

Lemieux - Griffith - Dano

Spacek - Everberg - Lipon

Morrissey - Trouba

Stanley - Morrow

Niku - Poolman

Comrie

Calgary Flames

The team announced they have assigned the following eight players to their respective junior clubs: Jake Christiansen (Everett/WHL), D’Artagnan Joly (Baie-Comeau/QMJHL), Igor Merezhko (Lethbridge/WHL), Brayden Pachal (Prince Albert/WHL), Merrick Rippon (Ottawa/OHL), Milos Roman (Vancouver/WHL), Adam Ruzicka (Sarnia/OHL), and Dmitry Zavgorodniy (Rimouski/QMJHL).

The Flames now have 61 players remaining at training camp.