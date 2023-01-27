4h ago
Ice Chips: Oilers F Kane (personal reason) returns to practice
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane returned to practice Friday after Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft told reports earlier in the week that Kane would be missing time due to personal reasons.
TSN.ca Staff
Matthews out at least three weeks with knee injury
Edmonton Oilers
Evander Kane back in the ice today.— Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 27, 2023
Holloway appears to be skating with McDavid and Hyman.
The 31-year-old's last game came on Jan. 21 against the Vancouver Canucks, when he logged 17:23 minutes of ice time in a 4-2 win.
The Oilers host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.
Montreal Canadiens
Defenceman Joel Edmundson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the Canadiens announced on Friday.
Le défenseur Joel Edmundson est évalué au jour le jour avec une blessure au haut du corps.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 27, 2023
Joel Edmundson's status is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.#GoHabsGo
Edmundson, 29, exited the Canadiens' game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night early and did not return. Edmundson logged 2:21 minutes of ice time before his exit.
The Brandon, Man., native has played 454 games with the Canadiens, St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes, scoring 27 goals and adding 70 assists.
He was originally selected 46th overall by the Blues in the 2011 NHL Draft.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Victor Mete skated on Friday as he works he way back from a lower-body injury.
The 24-year-old Woodbridge, Ont., native has been sidelined since suffering an injury on Dec. 6 against the Dallas Stars. Mete logged 3:04 minutes of ice time before he exited the game.
Victor Mete working his way back from a lower-body injury— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 27, 2023
Sidelined since Dec. 6 @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/Ux26ljHKjt
The former Montreal Canadiens' draft pick (100th overall in 2016) and Ottawa Senator (2020-21, 2021-22) has played in 11 games for the Maple Leafs this season, recording a pair of assists.
Star forward Auston Matthews was announced to miss at least the next three weeks with an injury, the team announced.
The team said Matthews suffered a knee sprain in Wednesday's overtime win against the New York Rangers.
Injury update:— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 27, 2023
Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will be out of the lineup for a minimum of three weeks due to a knee sprain suffered in Wednesday’s game vs. NYR.
TSN's Mark Masters shared the Maple Leafs lines form Friday with captain John Tavares being elevated to first-line centre. Pontus Holmberg slots into the second line.
Lines at Leafs skate— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 27, 2023
Bunting - Tavares - Marner
Jarnkrok - Holmberg - Nylander 🇸🇪
McMann - Kampf - Engvall
Aston-Reese - Kerfoot - Anderson
Simmonds
Rielly - Holl
Giordano - Liljegren
Sandin - Timmins
Brodie - Benn
Murray & Samsonov @TSN_Edge
Goaltender Matt Murray is projected to start Friday night against his old team, Masters reports.
Matt Murray is the first goalie off at Leafs skate and projects to start against his old team tonight— Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 27, 2023
Would be first game action since being pulled on Jan. 17 @TSN_Edge
The Thunder Bay, Ont., native last played on Jan. 17 against the Florida Panthers, when he was pulled in favour Ilya Samsonov after allowing four goals on eight shots.
A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Murray has stated 19 games this season, posting a record of 11-5-2 with a 2.73 goals-against-average and a .911 save percentage.
Carolina Hurricanes
Defenceman Jaccob Slavin is doubtful to face the San Jose Sharks on Friday due to a lower-body injury.
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour also said that goaltender Frederik Andersen was checked by doctors Thursday and felt good.
Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken have recalled captain Max McCormick from the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL and placed defenceman Justin Schultz on injured reserve.
The #SeaKraken have recalled forward Max McCormick from the Coachella Valley @Firebirds.— Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) January 27, 2023
Additionally, the team has placed defenseman Justin Schultz on IR. pic.twitter.com/aiqqDoiapU
McCormick, 31, has played in 10 games for the Kraken this season but has not recorded a point. At the AHL level, the De Pere, Wis., native has 18 goals and 24 assists.