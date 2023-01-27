Matthews out at least three weeks with knee injury

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane returned to practice Friday after Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft told reports earlier in the week that Kane would be missing time due to personal reasons.

The 31-year-old's last game came on Jan. 21 against the Vancouver Canucks, when he logged 17:23 minutes of ice time in a 4-2 win.

The Oilers host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Joel Edmundson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, the Canadiens announced on Friday.

Edmundson, 29, exited the Canadiens' game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night early and did not return. Edmundson logged 2:21 minutes of ice time before his exit.

The Brandon, Man., native has played 454 games with the Canadiens, St. Louis Blues and Carolina Hurricanes, scoring 27 goals and adding 70 assists.

He was originally selected 46th overall by the Blues in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Victor Mete skated on Friday as he works he way back from a lower-body injury.

The 24-year-old Woodbridge, Ont., native has been sidelined since suffering an injury on Dec. 6 against the Dallas Stars. Mete logged 3:04 minutes of ice time before he exited the game.

The former Montreal Canadiens' draft pick (100th overall in 2016) and Ottawa Senator (2020-21, 2021-22) has played in 11 games for the Maple Leafs this season, recording a pair of assists.

Star forward Auston Matthews was announced to miss at least the next three weeks with an injury, the team announced.

The team said Matthews suffered a knee sprain in Wednesday's overtime win against the New York Rangers.

TSN's Mark Masters shared the Maple Leafs lines form Friday with captain John Tavares being elevated to first-line centre. Pontus Holmberg slots into the second line.

Lines at Leafs skate



Bunting - Tavares - Marner

Jarnkrok - Holmberg - Nylander 🇸🇪

McMann - Kampf - Engvall

Aston-Reese - Kerfoot - Anderson

Simmonds



Rielly - Holl

Giordano - Liljegren

Sandin - Timmins

Brodie - Benn



Murray & Samsonov @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 27, 2023

Goaltender Matt Murray is projected to start Friday night against his old team, Masters reports.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native last played on Jan. 17 against the Florida Panthers, when he was pulled in favour Ilya Samsonov after allowing four goals on eight shots.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion, Murray has stated 19 games this season, posting a record of 11-5-2 with a 2.73 goals-against-average and a .911 save percentage.



Carolina Hurricanes

Defenceman Jaccob Slavin is doubtful to face the San Jose Sharks on Friday due to a lower-body injury.

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour also said that goaltender Frederik Andersen was checked by doctors Thursday and felt good.

Rod Brind'Amour shares post-morning skate that Jaccob Slavin (lower-body injury) is doubtful to play again tonight.



On the brighter side of things, he said that Frederik Andersen was checked out yesterday after the team arrived home and the goaltender felt good. pic.twitter.com/SAYaBPzUBn — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) January 27, 2023

Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have recalled captain Max McCormick from the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL and placed defenceman Justin Schultz on injured reserve.

McCormick, 31, has played in 10 games for the Kraken this season but has not recorded a point. At the AHL level, the De Pere, Wis., native has 18 goals and 24 assists.