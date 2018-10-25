6h ago
Ice Chips: Flames' Hamonic activated off IR
TSN.ca Staff
Hamonic: 'You want to be on the ice, you want to be helping your teammates'
Calgary Flames
The Flames have activated defenceman Travis Hamonic from the injured reserve, according to the team's Twitter. Hamonic sustained a facial injury in the opening game of the season against Vancouver when he fought Erik Gudbranson.
Calgary also assigned forward Anthony Peluso to the AHL (Stockton).
Thursday's lines from the morning skate. Mike Smith is back in net for the Flames tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins. With Hamonic returning, rookie Juuso Valimaki is the odd man out. - Jermain Franklin, TSN
Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm
Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik
Bennett-Jankowski-Neal
Czarnik-Dube-Hathaway
Ryan
Giordano-Andersson
Hamonic-Hanifin
Brodie-Stone
Valimaki, Prout
Smith (starting)
Rittich
Carolina Hurricanes
The Hurricanes have recalled goaltender Scott Darling from the AHL.
The team activated Darling from the injured reserve on Monday and assigned him to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers for a conditioning stint.
The 29-year-old has been out since suffering a lower-body injury in the preseason on Sept. 30 against the Nashville Predators. He struggled in his first year with the Hurricanes last season, posting a 13-21-7 record with a .888 save percentage and a 3.18 goals-against average.
The Hurricanes (5-3-1) claimed goaltender Curtis McElhinney off of waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs shortly after Darling's injury. McElhinney has a 3-1 record with a .892 save percentage and a 2.76 goals-against average. Petr Mrazek, signed in the off-season to compete with Darling, has a 2-2-1 record with a .888 save percentage and a 2.64 GAA.
Darling carries a $4.15 million cap through the 2020-21 season.
Edmonton Oilers
Practice lines this morning ahead of tonight's game against the Washington Capitals. The notable omission is Jesse Puljujarvi, who may be a healthy scratch. McLellan wouldn't confirm, but he was out after most players left with Kassian doing extra work. - Ryan Rishaug, TSN
RNH-McDavid-Yamamoto
Rieder-Draisaitl-Chiasson
Lucic-Strome-Caggiula
Khaira-Brodziak-Marody
Klefbom-Larsson
Nurse-Russell
Gravel-Bouchard
Talbot
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks have called up defencemen Alex Biega and Guillaume Brisebois from AHL Utica. Alexander Edler and Chris Tanev were injured in last night's game against Vegas and still waiting on their status. - Farhan Lalji, TSN.
Montreal Canadiens
Thursday's morning skate lines ahead of tonight's game vs. Buffalo, according to The Athletic's Arpon Basu. Antti Niemi is getting the start in goal tonight.
Buffalo Sabres
Goaltender Carter Hutton will get the start for the Sabres tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Former Hab Nathan Beaulieu will sit versus his old team, while Tage Thompson and Remi Elie are also scratched.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have recalled defenceman Christian Wolanin from AHL Belleville this morning.
Ottawa drafted Wolanin in the fourth round (107th overall) in the 2015 NHL draft. He has three points in seven games with Belleville this season. Wolanin recorded three points in 10 games with the Sens last season.
The Sens have nine defencemen skating at the morning skate - TSN's Brent Wallace.
Sens' Thursday practice lines:
Boston Bruins
The Bruins have recalled defenceman Jeremy Lauzon on emergency basis from AHL Providence this morning. It is the first NHL recall of Lauzon's career. The 21-year-old has four points in six games this season with Providence.
Defenceman Kevan Miller was placed on injured reserve.
The Bruins lines from practice this morning, according to the team's website:
St. Louis Blues
The Blues placed defenceman Robert Bortuzzo on the injured reserve today with a lower-body injury. He will be reevaluated in two weeks, according to the team's website. The 29-year-old has dressed in five games this season for St. Louis, scoring one goal.
Waivers
The following players have cleared waivers as of noon today and can be assigned to the AHL:
Mario Kempe - Arizona Coyotes
Matt Beleskey - New York Rangers
