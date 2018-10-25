Hamonic: 'You want to be on the ice, you want to be helping your teammates'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

The Flames have activated defenceman Travis Hamonic from the injured reserve, according to the team's Twitter. Hamonic sustained a facial injury in the opening game of the season against Vancouver when he fought Erik Gudbranson.

Calgary also assigned forward Anthony Peluso to the AHL (Stockton).

Thursday's lines from the morning skate. Mike Smith is back in net for the Flames tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins. With Hamonic returning, rookie Juuso Valimaki is the odd man out. - Jermain Franklin, TSN

Gaudreau-Monahan-Lindholm

Tkachuk-Backlund-Frolik

Bennett-Jankowski-Neal

Czarnik-Dube-Hathaway

Ryan

Giordano-Andersson

Hamonic-Hanifin

Brodie-Stone

Valimaki, Prout

Smith (starting)

Rittich

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have recalled goaltender Scott Darling from the AHL.

The team activated Darling from the injured reserve on Monday and assigned him to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers for a conditioning stint.

The 29-year-old has been out since suffering a lower-body injury in the preseason on Sept. 30 against the Nashville Predators. He struggled in his first year with the Hurricanes last season, posting a 13-21-7 record with a .888 save percentage and a 3.18 goals-against average.

The Hurricanes (5-3-1) claimed goaltender Curtis McElhinney off of waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs shortly after Darling's injury. McElhinney has a 3-1 record with a .892 save percentage and a 2.76 goals-against average. Petr Mrazek, signed in the off-season to compete with Darling, has a 2-2-1 record with a .888 save percentage and a 2.64 GAA.

Darling carries a $4.15 million cap through the 2020-21 season.

Edmonton Oilers

Practice lines this morning ahead of tonight's game against the Washington Capitals. The notable omission is Jesse Puljujarvi, who may be a healthy scratch. McLellan wouldn't confirm, but he was out after most players left with Kassian doing extra work. - Ryan Rishaug, TSN

RNH-McDavid-Yamamoto

Rieder-Draisaitl-Chiasson

Lucic-Strome-Caggiula

Khaira-Brodziak-Marody

Klefbom-Larsson

Nurse-Russell

Gravel-Bouchard

Talbot

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks have called up defencemen Alex Biega and Guillaume Brisebois from AHL Utica. Alexander Edler and Chris Tanev were injured in last night's game against Vegas and still waiting on their status. - Farhan Lalji, TSN.

Montreal Canadiens

Thursday's morning skate lines ahead of tonight's game vs. Buffalo, according to The Athletic's Arpon Basu. Antti Niemi is getting the start in goal tonight.

Habs lines at morning skate in Buffalo:

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Drouin-Domi-Lehkonen

Byron-Kotkaniemi-Armia

Deslauriers-Peca-Shaw



Benn-Petry

Reilly-Juulsen

Ouellet-Mete



Price

Niemi — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) October 25, 2018

Buffalo Sabres

Goaltender Carter Hutton will get the start for the Sabres tonight against the Montreal Canadiens. Former Hab Nathan Beaulieu will sit versus his old team, while Tage Thompson and Remi Elie are also scratched.

Carter Hutton will start for Sabres against Montreal. Looks like winning lineup will stay same with Thompson, Elie and Beaulieu sitting. — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) October 25, 2018

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled defenceman Christian Wolanin from AHL Belleville this morning.

Ottawa drafted Wolanin in the fourth round (107th overall) in the 2015 NHL draft. He has three points in seven games with Belleville this season. Wolanin recorded three points in 10 games with the Sens last season.

The Sens have nine defencemen skating at the morning skate - TSN's Brent Wallace.

Sens' Thursday practice lines:

Sens lines Thursday:

Dzingel Tierney Stone

Boedker Duchene White

Formenton Smith Ryan

Paarjarvi Pyatt McCormick



They are mixing and matching D-pairings (don’t get excited)

Chabot Demelo

Lajoie Ceci

Wolanin Jaros

Harpur Wideman

Borowiecki (suspended) — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) October 25, 2018

Boston Bruins

The Bruins have recalled defenceman Jeremy Lauzon on emergency basis from AHL Providence this morning. It is the first NHL recall of Lauzon's career. The 21-year-old has four points in six games this season with Providence.

Defenceman Kevan Miller was placed on injured reserve.

The Bruins lines from practice this morning, according to the team's website:

#NHLBruins morning rushes:



Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak

Heinen - Krejci - DeBrusk

Bjork - Nordstrom - Wagner

Donato - Kuraly - Acciari



Chara - Carlo

Grzelcyk - Moore

Lauzon - Kampfer



Goalies: Rask, Halak — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 25, 2018

St. Louis Blues

The Blues placed defenceman Robert Bortuzzo on the injured reserve today with a lower-body injury. He will be reevaluated in two weeks, according to the team's website. The 29-year-old has dressed in five games this season for St. Louis, scoring one goal.

Robert Bortuzzo has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. https://t.co/QxdYb1rRVS #stlblues — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 25, 2018

Waivers

The following players have cleared waivers as of noon today and can be assigned to the AHL:

Mario Kempe - Arizona Coyotes

Matt Beleskey - New York Rangers

TSN Game Notes

All-Time Wins – Habs History

Jacques Plante 314

Carey Price 289

Patrick Roy 289

Ken Dryden 258

Bill Durnan 208

Goal Leaders 05-06 to Present

Player G

Alex Ovechkin 615

Sidney Crosby 413

Eric Staal 386

Patrick Marleau 383

Rick Nash 379

McDavid vs Ovechkin

1-3-1 Rec 4-1-0

1* G 1

5 A 5

2 PPPts 0

-2 +/- +4

*4 straight games vs WSH without a goal

Flyers (8P) at Bruins (12P) - 7PM (Oct 25)

BOS 2-0-1 vs PHI in 17-18, 1-0-0 at home. BOS has won 3 straight at home vs PHI

BOS: (5-2-2)

coming off a 1-1-2 road trip, 9GF, PP 2/12

Pastrnak (10G, 5A) has a PT in 7 of the past 8GP

PHI: (4-5-0)

2-3-0 past 5GP, 18GA, PK 9/13

Voracek (1G, 3A) last 2GP

Canadiens (12P) at Sabres (10P) - 7PM (Oct 25)

MTL 4-0-0 vs BUF in 17-18, 3GA, last 2GP were shutouts

BUF: (5-4-0)

Coming off a 3-2-0 road trip, 12GA, PK 13/18

Eichel (4A) last 2GP

MTL: (5-1-2)

4-0-1 last 5GP, 19GF, PP 6/23

Domi (2G, 3A) 4 game PT streak

Predators (14P) at Devils (8P) - 7PM (Oct 25)

NSH 1-0-1 vs NJ in 17-18, shutout win in NJ. NSH has won 3 straight GP in NJ, 2GA

NJ: (4-2-0)

lost 2 straight, 5GA in each game, 5GF PP 4/8

Hall (1G, 7A) 5 game PT streak

NSH: (7-2-0)

4-0-0 on road, 8GA, PK 9/11

Forsberg (5G, 3A) has a PT in 5 of past 6GP

Jackets (8P) at Blues (7P) - 8PM (Oct 25)

STL was 2-0-0 vs CLS in 17-18, 1GA in each game

CLS: (4-4-0)

lost 2 straight, both 4-1, PP 0/7

Panarin (2A) last 4GP

STL: (2-3-3)

1-2-2 last 5GP, 15GF, PP 6/20

O'Reilly (2G, 4A) last 3GP

Kings (5P) at Wild (10P) - 8PM (Oct 25)

LAK 3-0-0 vs MIN in 17-18, 2OTW

MIN: (4-2-2)

won 3 straight, 6GA, PK 9/11

Parise (2G, 1A) last 2GP

LAK: (2-6-1)

lost 5 straight, outscored 25-7, PK 6/10

Kopitar (1G, 0A) last 6GP

Rangers (7P) at Blackhawks (12P) - 830PM (Oct 25)

CHI 2-0-0 vs NYR in 17-18, 11GF

CHI: (5-2-2)

2-2-1 at home, 21GA, PK 9/13

Kane (3G, 2A) last 3GP

NYR: (3-5-1)

0-2-1 on the road, 15GA, PK 7/12

Zibanejad (4G, 3A) last 3GP

Ducks (11P) at Stars (8P) - 830PM (Oct 25)

DAL 1-0-0 vs ANA in 17-18, winning at home. DAL 5 straight home wins vs ANA

DAL: (4-4-0)

1-3-0 last 4GP, 6GF, PP 2/13 (won last)

Seguin (1A) last 4GP

ANA: (5-4-1)

Lost 3 straight, outscored 10-4, PP 0/8

Getzlaf 3A in 5GP in 17-18

Penguins (10P) at Flames (10P) - 9PM (Oct 25)

Both teams 1-0-1 in season series in 17-18, CGY winning at home. CGY 3 straight home wins vs PIT

CGY: (5-4-0)

1-2-0 last 3GP, 9GA, PK 6/10

Gaudreau (4G, 1A) last 5GP

PIT: (4-1-2)

3-0-2 last 5GP, 18GF, PP 3/9

Malkin (2G, 8A) 5 game PT streak

Capitals (10P) at Oilers (7P) - 9PM (Oct 25)

WSH 2-0-0 vs EDM in 17-18, 3GA.

EDM: (3-3-1)

0-1-1 last 2GP, both at home, 9GA, PK 6/7

McDavid (5G, 8A) has a PT in 6 of 7GP

WSH: (4-2-2)

2-0-1 last 3GP, 14GF, PP 5/12

Ovechkin (4G, 4A) last 4GP

Canucks (12P) at Coyotes (6P) - 10PM (Oct 25)

ARZ 2-1-1 vs VAN in 17-18, 1-1-0 at home, 2GF

ARZ: (3-5-0)

Coming off a 2-2-0 road trip, 12GF, PP 2/10

Stepan (4A) last 2GP

VAN: (6-4-0)

4-1-0 last 5 road GP, 11GA, PK 15/17

Horvat (4G, 1A) 4 game PT streak