Danault taken to hospital after taking puck to head

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

Flames forward Sean Monahan will miss Sunday's game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Sam Bennett will take his spot on the top line. - Kristen Odland, Calgary Herald

Sounds like Monahan's issue is not serious (an update is coming "later"). Lines will likely look like this:

Gaudreau-Bennett-Ferland

Tkachuk-Backlund-Brouwer

Mangiapane-Jankowski-Hathaway

Lazar-Stajan-Hrivik — Kristen Odland (@Kristen_Odland) January 14, 2018

Montreal Canadiens

Sunday's practice lines

Andrew Shaw missed practice for maintenance.

Galchenyuk - Drouin - Carr

Pacioretty - Byron - Hudon

Lehkonen - Plekanec - Gallagher

Deslauriers - De La Rose - Froese

Alzner - Petry

Benn - Jerabek

Mete - Schlemko

Morrow

Price

Niemi

Vancouver Canucks

Brandon Sutter returns Sunday against the Minnesota Wild after missing 21 games with a groin/abdominal injury suffered Nov 24 against the New Jersey Devils.

Jacob Markstrom will start his third straight game in goal. - TSN

New York Rangers

Centre Kevin Hayes will miss Sunday's contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins with a contusion. Ryan McDonagh did not skate on Sunday and is a "little more than 50/50" for tonight's game, according to head coach Alain Vigneault.

OFFICIAL: #NYR Kevin Hayes is out tonight (contusion). Ryan McDonagh not skating this morning - maintenance. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 14, 2018

AV said @RMcDonagh27 is a "little more than 50/50" for tonight. Paul Carey will play in place of @KevinPHayes12. @HLundqvist30 gets the start. #NYR — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 14, 2018

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks claimed forward JT Brown off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The team placed forward Logan Shaw on waivers to make room for the new acquisition.

Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings will be without forwards Justin Abdelkader and Darren Helm Sunday against the Chicago Blackhawks after both players suffered injuries in the team's matinee loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday.

"Coach Jeff Blashill said both players will not be available for Sunday’s game in Chicago. After the game the Red Wings called up forward Dominic Turgeon from Grand Rapids," - The Detroit News

Abdelkader has eight goals and 13 assists in 41 games for the Red Wings this season, Helm has four goals and nine assists in 41 games.

Minnesota Wild

Devan Dubnyk is slated to start Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks but his wife could have their third baby so backup Alex Stalock is ready to go on short notice. - TSN

St. Louis Blues

Forward Jaden Schwartz could be back for the Blues by the end of the month.

“We’re on the light at the end of the tunnel with Schwartzy,” Blues head coach Doug Armstrong told the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

The Blues placed Schwartz on injured reserve in early December with a right ankle injury.

In 30 games for the Blues the 25-year-old has 14 goals and 21 assists.