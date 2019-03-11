Leafs Ice Chips: Hyman misses skate, but expected to play in showdown vs. Tampa

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Calgary Flames

The Flames have recalled defenceman Michael Stone from the AHL's Stockton Heat, the team announced Monday, giving Calgary even more depth on the blue line.

Stone has missed most of the season due to a blood clot issue. He has four assists in 11 games but has not played in the NHL since Nov. 11.

The 28-year-old had three goals and seven assists in 82 games last year.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs forward Zach Hyman was absent from practice Monday morning but head coach Mike Babcock said he thinks Hyman will be able to play tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. If not, Tyler Ennis will go if Hyman can't.

Babcock added that Travis Dermott and Jake Gardiner are making progress with their injuries but no timeline was given for when they could be back.

Here were the lines:

Petan-Tavares-Marner

Johnsson-Matthews-Kapanen

Marleau-Kadri-Nylander

Ennis-Gauthier-Brown

Moore

Rielly-Hainsey

Muzzin-Zaitsev

Marincin-Ozhiganov

Holl

Andersen

Sparks

Detroit Red Wings

Injured forward Dylan Larkin will see a specialist Monday in New York regarding his injured neck according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. If he's cleared to play, he is expected to join the Wings Tuesday in Montreal.

He has missed the team's last three games.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Boone Jenner is sick and will not play Monday against the New York Islanders according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Portzline notes that Nick Foligno will man the middle and Eric Robinson will go into the lineup with Jenner out.

Jenner has 12 goals and 19 helpers so far this season over 64 games.

St. Louis Blues

Injured Blues forward David Perron is believed to be dealing with concussion-related symptoms according to Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford reports he was skating as an extra at Blues practice Monday.

The veteran has not played since Jan. 17 but has been practicing with the team including participating in battle drills that involve some contact. In 45 games this year, Perron has 17 goals and 35 points.

New Jersey Devils

Forward Miles Wood (ankle) will travel with the Devils to Calgary on Monday according to team reporter Amanda Stein. He has been out since Feb. 25.

Meanwhile, Nico Hischier will not travel with the team and instead remain back in New Jersey. The former No. 1 overall pick has not played since March 2 as he battles an upper-body injury. Stein adds that he has been skating on his own and there is a possibility he could join the team mid-way through the trip.

Following their matchup with the Flames, the Devils will head to Edmonton to face the Oilers Wednesday.

NHL Game Notes

Most Points in a Season – Tampa Bay

Player Season Pts GP

Nikita Kucherov 2018-19 110 69

Vincent Lecavalier 2006-07 108 82

Martin St. Louis 2006-07 102 82

Nikita Kucherov 2017-18 100 80

Tavares Most Goals in a Season

Season G GP

2018-19 38 68

2014-15 38 82

2017-18 37 82

2015-16 33 78

2011-12 31 82

(1G, last 8GP vs TB)

Point Marner

23* Age 21

37 G 24

17 EVG 16

45 A 58

25 1A 45 (4th in NHL)

*Turns 23 on Wednesday

(Even Strength Goals do not include Empty Net)

Marner has a SHG

Lightning (108P) at Leafs (89P) - 7PM (Mar 11)

Teams have split 2GP in 18-19, both in TB. TB won 3 of past 4GP in TOR (lost last)

TOR: (42-21-5)

3-0-1 last 4GP, 16GF, PP 2/8

Tavares (2G, 6A) 4 game PT streak

TB: (52-13-4)

Coming off a 3-1-0 home stand, 8GA, PK 12/15

Kuxherov (3G, 3A) last 4GP

Jackets (79P) at Islanders (85P) - 7PM (Mar 11)

NYI 2-0-0 vs CLS in 18-19, 2GA. 1-0-0 at home. NYI 10-1-4 at home vs CLS in shootout era

NYI: (39-22-7)

2-3-0 last 5GP, 18GA, PK 7/8 (both wins vs OTT)

Barzal (3A) last 2GP

CLS: (38-27-3)

Won 2 of past 3GP, 5GP, PP 0/8

Panarin (0P) last 3GP

Senators (52P) at Flyers (74P) - 7PM (Mar 11)

Teams have split 2GP in 18-19, OTT 1-0-0 in PHI. PHI 2-1-2 last 5GP at home vs OTT

PHI: (33-27-8)

5-1-1 last 7GP, 30GF, PP 3/13

Giroux (3G, 9A) 7 game PT streak

OTT: (23-40-6)

1-9-1 last 11GP, 46GA, PK 26/30

Chabot (1A) last 7GP

Sharks (90P) at Wild (74P) - 8PM (Mar 11)

SJ 2-0-0 vs MIN in 18-19, 4GF in each game, 1-0-0 in MIN. MIN won 3 of past 4GP at home vs SJ (lost last)

MIN: (33-28-8)

1-1-2 last 4GP, 11GF, PP 0/13

Parise (1A) last 4GP

SJ: (41-19-8)

Won 4 straight, all at home, 17GF, PP 2/6

Burns (3A) last 5GP

Coyotes (73P) at Hawks (67P) - 830PM (Mar 11)

ARZ 1-0-0 vs CHI in 18-19, 4-1 win in CHI. CHI 4-1-0 last 5GP at home vs ARZ (lost last)

CHI: (29-30-9)

Won 2 straight, 6GF, PP 0/8

Kane (3A) last 2GP, 3P shy of his 2nd career 100P season

ARZ: (34-29-5)

8-1-0 last 9GP, 16GA, PK 19/23

Keller (1G, 2A) last 2GP

Hurricanes (81P) at Avalanche (72P) - 9PM (Mar 11)

COL 1-0-0 vs CAR in 18-19, 3-1 win in CAR. COL 12-0-1 last 13GP at home vs CAR

COL: (30-27-12)

5-0-1 last 6GP at home, 10GA, PK 16/19

MacKinnon (3G, 4A) last 6GP

CAR: (37-24-7)

6-1-1 last 8GP, 31GF, PP 6/28

Aho (6G, 4A) last 8GP

Rangers (68P) at Oilers (67P) - 9PM (Mar 11)

EDM 1-0-0 vs NYR in 18-19, 2-1 win in NY. NYR 2 straight wins in EDM

EDM: (30-31-7)

4-1-0 last 5GP, 10GA, PK 9/11 (lost last)

McDavid (2G, 12A) 8 game PT streak

NYR: (28-28-12)

1-2-4 last 7GP, 18GF, PP 1/24

Zibanejad (2A) last 5GP