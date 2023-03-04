Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett will return to the lineup when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.

Coach Maurice confirms that both Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett will return to the lineup tonight against Pittsburgh.



Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net. — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) March 4, 2023

Barkov, 27, missed the Panthers' last four games due to a hand injury.

The Panthers captain has 16 goals and 50 points in 49 games this season.

Bennett, 26, missed the team's last seven games with a lower-body injury.

The 6-foot-1 forward has 14 goals and 35 points in 56 games this season.

Additionally, Sergei Bobrovsky will be in net against the Penguins on Saturday.

Bobrovsky, 34, has an 18-17-2 record this season with a .904 save percentage and 3.04 goals-against average.

The Panthers used these lines during their morning skate on Saturday, according to team reporter Jameson Olive:

Luostarinen - Barkov - Duclair

Verhaeghe - Bennett - Tkachuk

Lomberg - Lundell - Reinhart

Cousins - E. Staal - White

Forsling - Ekblad

M. Stall - Montour

Mahura - Gudas

Bobrovsky

Lyon

Tampa Bay Lightning

Defenceman Erik Cernak did not play during the Lightning's game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday due to a lower-body injury.

Update: Erik Cernak is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will not play today in Buffalo. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 4, 2023

The 6-foot-4 defenceman skated 13:31 on Thursday in the Lightning's 5-4 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Cernak has a goal and 11 points in 53 games this season.

The Lightning recalled defenceman Darren Raddysh from the AHL's Syracuse Crunch on Saturday.

We have recalled defenseman Darren Raddysh from the @SyracuseCrunch. https://t.co/AZnJeQWWJt — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) March 4, 2023

Raddysh, 27, has only appeared in one game with the Lightning this season and did not record a point.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has 13 goals and 50 points in 50 games with the Crunch this season.

Raddysh was acquired by the Lightning as an unrestricted free agent in July of 2021.

Washington Capitals

Defencemen Rasmus Sandin, Vincent Iorio, and Gabriel Carlsson will make their Capitals debut against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

With Carlsson, Iorio and Sandin set to make their #Caps' debuts today, team is likely to make franchise history this afternoon in San Jose. Excluding opening nights, Caps have never had three defensemen play their first game for the team in same game. 1/2 — Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) March 4, 2023

Sandin, 22, was acquired by the Capitals on Tuesday from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenceman Erik Gustafsson and the Boston Bruins' 2023 first-round draft pick.

The 5-foot-11 defenceman has four goals and 20 points in 52 games and is on the first year of a two-year, $2.8 million deal.

Drafted 29th overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2018 NHL Draft, Sandin has 10 goals and 48 points in 140 games.

Iorio, 20, has two goals and 17 points in 51 games this season with the AHL's Hershey Bears.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman was drafted 55th overall by the Capitals in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Carlsson, 26, signed one-year, $750,000 deal with the Capitals in the offseason.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman has a goal and 13 points with the Bears this season.

Carlsson was drafted 29th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets and has three goals and 16 points in 75 career games, all in Columbus.

Ottawa Senators

The Senators used these lines during Saturday's morning skate prior to their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Tkachuk - Stutzle - Giroux

DeBrincat - Pinto - Batherson

Joseph - Gambrell - Gauthier

Brassard - Kastelic - Watson

Brown

Chabot - Zub

Sanderson - Hamonic

Chychrun - Brannstrom

Holden

Garrioch also expects that goaltender Cam Talbot will start in net against the Blue Jackets.

Talbot in starters end #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) March 4, 2023

Talbot, 35, has a 14-14-1 record with a .905 save percentage and 2.88 goals-against average this season.

Calgary Flames

Forward Nick Ritchie and defenceman Troy Stecher participated in the Flames' morning skate on Saturday prior to their game against the Minnesota Wild, according to TSN's Salim Valji.

Troy Stecher on a pairing with Nikita Zadorov…Gilbert the odd blueliner out #flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) March 4, 2023

Nick Ritchie skating as extra so appears he will be scratched tonight #flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) March 4, 2023

Stecher and Ritchie were acquired from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for defenceman Connor MacKey and forward Brett Ritchie on Friday.

Stecher, 28, skated on a pairing with Nikita Zadorov and it appears he will make his Flames debut on Saturday.

The 5-foot-10 defenceman has seven assists in 61 games this season.

Ritchie, 27, was the extra forward during the morning skate and likely will have to wait a little longer to make his debut.

The 6-foot-3 winger has nine goals and 21 points in 58 games this season.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to be in net against the Wild on Saturday, according to Valji.

Markstrom in starter’s net tonight for Calgary vs Minnesota #flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) March 4, 2023

Markstrom, 33, has a 15-16-8 record with a .889 save percentage and 2.93 goals-against average this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev and forward Anders Bjork are expected to make their Blackhawks debuts against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Zaitsev and Bjork will make their Blackhawks debuts tonight. Ian Mitchell scratched. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) March 4, 2023

Zaitsev, 31, was acquired by the Blackhawks, along with two draft picks, from the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 22 in exchange for future considerations.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman has five assists in 28 games this season.

Bjork, 26, was acquired from the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday in exchange for future considerations.

The 6-foot winger only appeared in one game for the Sabres this season and did not record a point.

Bjork had eight goals and 25 points in 42 games with the AHL's Rochester Americans prior to the trade.

Minnesota Wild

Defenceman John Klingberg is expected to make his Wild debut against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Klingberg, 30, was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks on Friday in exchange for prospect Nikita Nesterenko, defenceman Andrej Sustr, and a draft pick.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman skated on the third pairing with Jon Merrill during Saturday's morning skate.

Klingberg has eight goals and 24 points in 50 games this season.

The Wild used these lines during Saturday's morning skate, according to Smith:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Johansson - Eriksson Ek - Boldy

Foligno - Steel - Gaudreau

Shaw - Dewar - Reaves

Middleton - Spurgeon

Golligoski - Dumba

Merrill - Klingberg

Addison

Fillip Gustavsson will be in net against the Flames on Saturday, according to Smith.

Gustavvson in net for #mnwild tonight. Duhaime out, will be re-evaluated back home. Brodin supposed to start skating when they’re back. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) March 4, 2023

Gustavsson, 24, has a 16-8-3 record with a .930 save percentage and 2.06 goals-against average this season.

Colorado Avalanche

Forward Valeri Nichushkin will miss Saturday's game against the Dallas Stars due to an illness, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Nichushkin, 28, has 11 goals and 27 points in 31 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins recalled forward Drew O'Connor from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday.

The Penguins have recalled forward Drew O’Connor from the @WBSPenguins. pic.twitter.com/qr1cCCGZoI — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 4, 2023

O'Connor, 24, has appeared in 27 games with the Penguins this season where he registered five goals and eight points.

The 6-foot-3 winger has eight goals and 22 points in 20 games in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.

O'Connor was signed as an undrafted free agent in March of 2020 and has eight goals and 14 points in 59 games during his three seasons.

Dallas Stars

Forward Max Domi will make his Stars debut against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, according to head coach Pete DeBoer.

Jake Oettinger will start for the Stars vs. Colorado, per Pete DeBoer.



Max Domi will play center between Seguin and Marchment — Bruce LeVine (@BruceLeVinePuck) March 4, 2023

Domi, 28, was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, along with goaltender Dylan Wells, in exchange for goaltender Anton Khudobin and a draft pick.

The 5-foot-10 forward has 18 goals and 49 points in 60 games this season.

Domi skated between wingers Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment during Saturday's morning skate.

Additionally, Jake Oettinger will start against the Avalanche on Saturday.

Oettinger, 24, has a 25-8-10 record with a .923 save percentage and 2.29 goals-against average this season.

The Stars recalled forward Fredrik Olofsson and goaltender Matt Murray from the AHL's Texas Stars on Saturday.

We have recalled Fredrik Olofsson and Matt Murray from @TexasStars. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 4, 2023

Olofsson, 26, has appeared in 19 games with the Stars where he registered a goal and four points.

The 6-foot-2 winger has five goals and 14 points in 37 games in Texas this season.

Olofsson was signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Stars in May of 2022.

Murray, 25, made his NHL debut on Thursday where he gave up two goals on 21 shots in a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The 6-foot-1 netminder has a 9-5-8 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.36 goals-against average in the AHL this season.

Murray was signed to a one-year, entry-level contract on Oct. 31.

Nashville Predators

The Predators assigned forward Zach Sanford to the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday.

Sanford, 28, has a goal and two points in 11 games with the Predators this season.

The 6-foot-4 winger also has nine goals and 18 points in 32 games with the Admirals this season.

Sanford was signed to a one-year, $850,000 deal by the Predators in the offseason.

Drafted 61st overall by the Washington Capitals in the 2013 NHL Draft, Sanford has 48 goals and 97 points in 300 career games split between the Capitals, St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators, Winnipeg Jets, and Predators.

Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes assigned defencemen Vladislav Kolyachonok, Michael Kesselring, and forward Milos Kelemen to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday.

ROSTER UPDATE: The Coyotes have assigned defensemen Vladislav Kolyachonok & Michael Kesselring & forward Milos Kelemen to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL). — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) March 4, 2023

Kolyachonok, 21, appeared in two games with the Coyotes but did not record a point.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has two goals and 14 points in 54 games with the Roadrunners this season.

Kolyachonok was acquired by the Coyotes, along with defenceman Anton Stralman and a 2024 second-round pick from the Florida Panthers for a seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft in July of 2021.

Kesselring, 23, was acquired by the Coyotes, along with a 2023 third-round pick, on Thursday from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Nick Bjugstad and defenceman Cam Dineen.

The 6-foot-4 defenceman made his NHL debut on Friday during the Coyotes 6-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Kesselring has 13 goals and 22 points in 49 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors this season.

The Manchester, N.H., native was drafted 164th overall by the Oilers in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Kelemen, 23, appeared in two games with the Coyotes this season and did not record a point.

The 6-foot-2 forward was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Coyotes in May of 2022.

Kelemen has 13 goals and 26 points in 52 games with the Roadrunners this season.

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers used these lines during practice on Saturday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Flyers lines appeared like this at practice. Flyers didn't do rushes, but did some work with these combos:



Farabee - Frost - Tippett

Laughton - Cates - Lemieux

van Riemsdyk - Hayes - Allison

Deslauriers - Laczynski - Bellows

New Jersey Devils

The Devils used these lines during practice on Saturday, according to team reporter Sam Kasan:

#NJDevils workflow…



Tatar - Hischier - Mercer

Meier - Hughes - Bratt

Palat - Haula - Boqvist

Wood - McLeod - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Graves - Marino

Bahl/Smith - Severson