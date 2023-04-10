Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

With an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot, the Panthers will start Alex Lyon in net for Monday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lyon beat the Maple Leafs in Toronto on March 29.

The 30-year-old has been solid for the Panthers over 13 games this season, posting a 9-3-1 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

🦁 👑



Alex Lyon is the first goalie off at Panthers skate



Projected to start tonight vs Leafs



He won in Toronto on March 29 which started this six game streak for Florida @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 10, 2023

The Panthers can clinch a playoff spot for the fourth straight year if they beat the Maple Leafs and the New York Islanders lose to the Washington Capitals in regulation.

Ottawa Senators

Mads Sogaard will get the start between the pipes Monday night for the Sens when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sogaard will start #Sens No other changes. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) April 10, 2023

Washington Capitals

Already eliminated from playoff contention, the Capitals could be without superstar Alex Ovechkin once again for Monday's game against the Islanders. Ovechkin missed Saturday's game against the Florida Panthers with an upper-body injury and wasn't on the ice for the team's morning skate on Monday.

The team also announced that forward T.J. Oshie is done for the year with an upper-body injury.

T.J. Oshie is done for the year, per Laviolette.



He had missed the last week with an upper body injury. — Roman Stubbs (@romanstubbs) April 10, 2023

T.J. Oshie (upper body) was absent from morning skate as well. TvR (*upper) and Mantha both left early. — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) April 10, 2023

Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness wouldn't specify which of Nikolaj Ehlers or Kyle Connor is a game-time decision for tonight's matchup against the San Jose Sharks, TSN's John Lu reports.

#NHLJets Bowness wouldn’t specify which of Ehlers or Connor is a gametime decision, after both skipped today’s optional morning skate.#SJSharks Reimer was first off the ice after morning skate. He’s 2-0, 1.00 GAA, .975 SVP, 1 SO vs his home province team this season. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 10, 2023

Both forwards skipped Monday's optional skate.

The Jets are clinging to the second wild-card spot in the West and are 44-32-3.

James Reimer will get the start in net for the Sharks in his home province of Manitoba.

New Jersey Devils

Defenceman Luke Hughes will play in one of the final two regular-season games for the New Jersey Devils, head coach Lindy Ruff said.

Luke Hughes will play one of the two final #NJDevils games, per Lindy Ruff — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) April 10, 2023

Hughes was signed to a three-year, entry-level contract on Saturday after Michigan's season came to an end with a loss to Quinnipiac in the Frozen Four.

The 19-year-old was the fourth overall selection in the 2021 draft.

Hughes is the younger brother of Devils centre Jack Hughes.

The Devils face the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday and wrap up the regular-season against the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

New Jersey will play the New York Rangers in the first wound of the playoffs.