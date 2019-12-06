Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Florida Panthers

The Panthers have recalled forward Aleksi Saarela from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds. In 17 games with Springfield this season, Saarela has four goal and 10 points. He also posted one assist in five games with the Rockford IceHogs.

Saarela, 22, was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 22 in exchange for defenceman Ian McCoshen.