Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals will be without forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie along with goaltender Braden Holtby will all miss Friday's game against the Colorado Avalanche due to injury.

Holtby was injured prior to the team's Wednesday night loss against the Winnipeg Jets, while both forwards sustained their injuries against the Jets.

#Caps Evgeny Kuznetsov (upper body), T.J. Oshie (upper body) and Braden Holtby (upper body) will not play tonight and are listed as day to day. #CapsAvs — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 16, 2018

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers announce that goaltender Brian Elliott will be out approximately two weeks with a lower-body injury after being hurt in the third period of Thursday's loss to the the New Jersey Devils.

Goaltender Alex Lyon has been recalled from the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, while Calvin Pickard is expected to serve as the backup.

Elliott owns a 6-7-0 mark to go along with a 2.59 goals-against average and .911 save percentage so far this season.

Vancouver Canucks

Canucks forward Brock Boeser won't make his return Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens and isn't even skating yet according to head coach Travis Green.

Boeser has not played since Nov. 2 as he recovers from a groin injury. It's unclear when he is expected to make his return.

In 13 games so far this season, the 21-year-old has four goals and seven assists. Boeser had four points (two goals and two assists) in his last outing.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have recalled defenceman Gabriel Carlsson from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, the team announced Friday.

Forward Zac Dalpe and goaltender Jean-Francois Berube were assigned to the AHL team.

Carlsson has three points in 17 career games with the Jackets.

Chicago Blackhawks

Marcus Kruger has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced Friday. The 28-year-old has been out of the action since Nov. 8 because of a left leg injury. The winger has two goals in 16 games.

Defenceman Brandon Davidson has been placed on IR with a leg injury. The 27-year-old missed practice on Nov. 14, and will not dress for the Blackhawks in Chicago's next two home games.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Derick Brassard is back skating with the Penguins for the first time since being injured. Brassard hasn't skated since Oct. 25, because of a lower-body injury. The 31-year-old has missed nine straight games, and has only played eight with Pittsburgh this season.

Boston Bruins

Projected lineup for tonight's game against Dallas:

Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak

Nordstrom - Krejci - DeBrusk

Heinen - JFK - Bjork

Acciari - Kuraly - Backes

Krug - Clifton

Lauzon - Grzelcyk

Zboril - Kampfer

Rask

Halak

NHL Game Notes

Longest Active Point Streaks

GM PLAYER TEAM G A PTS

14 MIKE HOFFMAN FLORIDA 7 9 16

11 BLAKE WHEELER WINNIPEG 2 18 20

8 MAX DOMI MONTREAL 5 7 12

7 JOHN TAVARES TORONTO 5 5 10

Lowest GF/G This Season

Team G/G

Los Angeles Kings 2

Anaheim Ducks 2.1

Vegas Golden Knights 2.53

Arizona Coyotes 2.61

Carolina Hurricanes 2.72

Last time Leafs swept Calif. Road trip was in Dec 1995, also last time they were in position to do so. They had 2 Calif road trips that season, other was in Feb. 1-2-0

TB was the only Eastern Conf team in 17-18 to sweep a Calif road trip

TML Recent California Road Trips

Season Rec Note

2018-19 2-0-0 (W-LA, W-SJ)

2017-18 1-2-0 (W-ANA)

2016-17 0-2-1 (SOL-LA)

2015-16 1-2-0 (W-ANA)

2014-15 0-3-0

2013-14 2-1-0 (L-SJ) (W-L-W)

(PHI 2-0-1 in Calif. In 18-19, best record by East Conf team)

Bruins (22P) at Stars (20P) - 8PM (Nov 16)

BOS 1-0-0 vs DAL in 18-19, OTW at home. BOS has won 5 straight in DAL, 23GF

DAL: (9-7-2)

1-2-2 last 5GP, 11GF, PP 2/11

Seguin (2G, 1A) last 3GP

BOS: (10-6-2)

3-2-0 last 5GP, 19GF, PP 9/22

Bergeron (2G, 5A) 5 game PT streak

Sabres (22P) at Jets (23P) - 8PM (Nov 16)

WPG 2-0-0 vs BUF in 17-18, 11GF, PP 4/8

WPG: (11-5-1)

Won 3 straight, all at home, 5GA, PK 10/10

Wheeler (2G, 18A) 11 game PT streak

BUF: (10-6-2)

Won 3 straight, 9GA, PK 10/10

Skinner (7G, 1A) last 6GP

Kings (11P) at Blackhawks (18P) - 830PM (Nov 16)

LAK 2-1-0 vs CHI in 17-18, 2-0-0 in CHI, both games 3-1.

CHI: (7-8-4)

1-6-2 last 9GP, 15GF, PP 4/23 (won last)

Kane (1G, 4A) last 5GP

LAK: (5-11-1)

Lost 3 straight, all at home, 2GF, PP 0/8

Kovalchuk (0P) last 3GP, 3 shots on net

Capitals (19P) at Avalanche (21P) - 9PM (Nov 16)

Teams split 2GP in 17-18. COL winning at home. WSH won 3 of past 4 in COL (lost last)

COL: (9-6-3)

Won 2 straight, 10GF, PP 4/5

Rantanen (2G, 3A) last 2GP

WSH: (8-7-3)

1-3-0 last 4GP, 8GF, PP 1/12

Ovechkin (0G, 2A) last 4GP

Blues (15P) at Knights (17P) - 10PM (Nov 16)

STL 1-0-0 vs VGS in 18-19, winning at home. VGS 2-0-0 at home vs STL in 17-18

VGS: (8-10-1)

Won 3 straight at home, 12GF, PP 2/15. Shutout last 2GP at home

Marchessault (2G) last 6GP

STL: (6-7-3)

Lost 2 straight, 2GF, PP 0/3

O'Reilly (8G, 9A) last 11GP

Leafs (26P) at Ducks (19P) - 10PM (Nov 16)

TOR 2-0-0 vs ANA in 17-18, 10GF.

ANA: (8-9-3)

3-8-2 last 13GP, PP 3/38, 2GF or less in 10 of the games

Getzlaf (2G) last 5GP

TOR: (13-6-0)

8-1-0 on the road in 18-19, 5GF or more in 6 of the games

Marner (1G, 5A) last 3GP