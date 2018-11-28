'It feels like forever': Matthews ready and raring to go vs. Sharks

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Philadelphia Flyers

Goalie Calvin Pickard has been placed on waivers by the Flyers. The 26-year-old has a 4-2-2 record this season, with a 4.01 goals-against average and .863 save percentage over 11 games. He was claimed by the Flyers off of waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs prior to the season.

Tyrell Goulbourne has been sent to Philadelphia's AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, on Wednesday. The 24-year-old has played two NHL games this season.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Head coach Mike Babcock said Wednesday he's still deciding on his lines Wednesday against the San Jose Sharks with Auston Matthews back in the lineup, but announced Frederik Gauthier will sit out.

Gauthier has appeared in 22 straight games for the Leafs, dating back to Oct. 9. He has centred the team's fourth line in each of those contests, posting three assists and a plus-5 rating.

Par Lindholm served as the team's fourth-line centre in the three games this season before Gauthier joined the lineup. Lindholm will likely work between Josh Leivo and Tyler Ennis on Wednesday.

Matthews centred a line with Patrick Marleau and Kasperi Kapanen prior to his injury.

Vancouver Canucks

Erik Gudbranson tweaked his neck at practice on Monday, per head coach Travis Green. The 26-year-old will be listed as day-to-day for the time being. The defenceman has two goals and five assists in 26 games with the Canucks this season.

Gudbranson "tweaked his neck at practice yesterday," said Coach Green. He's day-to-day. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 28, 2018

Washington Capitals

Evgeny Kuznetsov is skating with the team on Wednesday in a non-contact jersey, per NHL's Tom Gulitti. The 26-year-old has missed six consecutive games with an upper-body injury, and skated for the first time on Monday. In 18 games, the centre has six goals and 15 assists.

Michal Kempny is skating on his own with conditioning coach Mark Nemish, per NHL's Gulitti, while the rest of the team moved to another rink. The defenceman had his left hand wrapped in ice on Monday night, following the 4-1 win over the Islanders. In 21 games this season, the 28-year-old has two goals and four assists.

Boston Bruins

General Manager Don Sweeney announced on Tuesday that Ryan Donato has been recalled from Boston' AHL affiliate, the Providence Bruins. He has played in one game in the NHL this season, with a lone goal.

Brandon Carlo and Jake DeBrusk are at practice on Wednesday. Carlo has been out with an upper-body injury since November 10th, and has two points this season. DeBrusk was hit in the back of the head with a puck from teammate Danton Heinen on Monday night. DeBrusk has 10 goals and two assists in 24 games this season.

Brandon Carlo and Jake DeBrusk are on the ice for practice this morning. Kevan Miller is not. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 28, 2018

Practice rushes:

Marchand – Cave – Pastrnak

Heinen/Donato – Krejci – DeBrusk

Nordstrom – JFK – Acciari/Bjork

Wagner – Kuraly – Backes

Kovar

Krug – Moore

Kampfer – Carlo

Lauzon – Grzelcyk

Clifton

Rask

Halak

New York Islanders

Casey Cizikas has been activated from injured reserve, where he was placed on November 15th with a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old has nine points in 16 games this season.

#Isles Transaction: Tanner Fritz has been returned on loan to Bridgeport. Casey Cizikas has been activated off the team’s IR list. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) November 28, 2018

Tanner Fritz has been returned to New York's AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. The winger played for the Islanders four times this season, tallying one assist.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Anthony Duclair missed practice on Wednesday, and is listed as day-to-day, per The Athletic. In 24 games, the winger has eight goals and four assists.

St. Louis Blues

Alexander Steen will play on Wednesday, after dealing with an upper-body injury since the end of October. In 16 games played this season, the 34-year-old has 10 points.

New Jersey Devils

Jean-Sebastien Dea has been waived by the Devils. The 24-year-old has three goals and two assists in 20 games played this season.

Chicago Blackhawks

Henri Jokiharju will travel with the team to Winnipeg, for Thursday's game. The 19-year-old missed the last two of three games due to illness. The defenceman has 10 assists in 23 games this season.