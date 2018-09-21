7h ago
Ice Chips: Galchenyuk battling LBI
TSN.ca Staff
Arizona Coyotes
Head coach Rich Tocchet said Friday that newly-acquired forward Alex Galchenyuk is battling a lower-body injury and will be evaluated by the club's medical staff. He did not have an update on how Galchenyuk was injured of how much time he may miss, if any.
Meanwhile, Dylan Strome is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Travis Dermott returned to team practice on Friday missing group sessions the past two days due to a shoulder injury. Dermott skated with the Leafs non-game group and is not expected to suit up against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.
Dermott skated on his own Thursday. He sustained the injury during Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators.
The lines in the morning skate (expected to play tonight vs. Buffalo) were as follows:
Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Leivo-Kadri-Brown
Engvall-Greening-Jooris
Mueller-Der-Arguchintsev-Timashov
Rielly-Hainsey
Marincin-Carrick
Sandin-Liljegren
Nielsen-Subban
McElhinney
Sparks
The lines in the team's early session (expected to play Saturday night in Buffalo) were as follows:
Marleau-Matthews-Ennis
Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen
Grundstrom-Cracknell-T.Moore
Clark-Brooks-Bracco
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Rosen-Ozhiganov
Borgman-Holl
Dermott-LoVerde
Andersen,
Pickard
Absent: Gauthier (Shoulder)
Winnipeg Jets
Connor Hellebuyck is expected to make his preseason debut tonight against the Calgary Flames. The team's projected top line of Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor is also expected to debut.
Here are the expected lines courtesy of TSN's Brian Munz:
Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler
Ehlers-Little-Laine
Perreault-Reichel-Griffith
Harkins-Suess-Lipon
Myers-Byfuglien
Kulikov-Chiarot
Stoykowych-Nogier
Hellebuyck
Berdin
Ottawa Senators
Mike Condon will start in net against the Chicago Blackhawks, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.
Montreal Canadiens
