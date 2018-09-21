Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Arizona Coyotes

Head coach Rich Tocchet said Friday that newly-acquired forward Alex Galchenyuk is battling a lower-body injury and will be evaluated by the club's medical staff. He did not have an update on how Galchenyuk was injured of how much time he may miss, if any.

Meanwhile, Dylan Strome is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Travis Dermott returned to team practice on Friday missing group sessions the past two days due to a shoulder injury. Dermott skated with the Leafs non-game group and is not expected to suit up against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Dermott skated on his own Thursday. He sustained the injury during Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Senators.

The lines in the morning skate (expected to play tonight vs. Buffalo) were as follows:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Leivo-Kadri-Brown

Engvall-Greening-Jooris

Mueller-Der-Arguchintsev-Timashov

Rielly-Hainsey

Marincin-Carrick

Sandin-Liljegren

Nielsen-Subban

McElhinney

Sparks

The lines in the team's early session (expected to play Saturday night in Buffalo) were as follows:

Marleau-Matthews-Ennis

Johnsson-Lindholm-Kapanen

Grundstrom-Cracknell-T.Moore

Clark-Brooks-Bracco

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Rosen-Ozhiganov

Borgman-Holl

Dermott-LoVerde

Andersen,

Pickard

Absent: Gauthier (Shoulder)



Winnipeg Jets

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to make his preseason debut tonight against the Calgary Flames. The team's projected top line of Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor is also expected to debut.

Here are the expected lines courtesy of TSN's Brian Munz:

Connor-Scheifele-Wheeler

Ehlers-Little-Laine

Perreault-Reichel-Griffith

Harkins-Suess-Lipon

Myers-Byfuglien

Kulikov-Chiarot

Stoykowych-Nogier

Hellebuyck

Berdin



Ottawa Senators

Mike Condon will start in net against the Chicago Blackhawks, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Montreal Canadiens

