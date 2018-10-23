Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Brock Boeser is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and is not on the ice for Canucks' practice this morning.

Benning tells me this is about keeping the lineup covered with back to back games this week. Boeser dealing with a lower body issue he tells me. https://t.co/IDIEqgmi3I — Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) October 23, 2018

Vancouver has recalled F Darren Archibald from AHL Utica.

Arizona Coyotes

Alex Galchenyuk will make his season debut for the Coyotes tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to head coach Rick Tocchet.

Philadelphia Flyers

F Michael Raffl is expected to miss the next four to six week with a lower-body injury, according to the team's website. He suffered the injury in the second period of Monday's loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Raffl has two assists in nine games this season.

Winnipeg Jets

At Jets' practice today, Patrik Laine remained on Mark Scheifele's line with Nic Petan. Captain Blake Wheeler is absent. - Brian Munz, TSN

Laine remains on Scheifele line during today’s @NHLJets practice. Petan skating for Wheeler.



Connor with Little and Ehlers.@TSN1290Radio @TSNHockey — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) October 23, 2018

Dallas Stars

Alexander Radulov will miss tonight's game against the Los Angeles Kings with a lower-body injury, according to Stars head coach Jim Montgomery.

With Radulov out, Pitlick expected to play on top line.



Montgomery said Stars could go with 7 defensemen tonight, but still not sure. — Mark Stepneski (@StarsInsideEdge) October 23, 2018

Ottawa Senators

The Senators have recalled defenceman Christian Jaros from AHL Belleville. Jaros has played three games with Ottawa this season, recording one assist.

Tuesday's practice lines, according to TSN's Brent Wallace:

Dzingel-Tierney-Stone

Boedker-Duchene-White

Formenton-Carey-Ryan

Paajarvi-Smith-Pyatt

Chabot-DeMelo

Lajoie-Ceci

Borowiecki-Jaros

Wideman

Head coach Guy Boucher confirms they are rolling out 12 forwards and six defencemen in tonight's game against Boston. Defencemen Cody Ceci and Ben Harpur are out. - TSN's Brent Wallace.

Montreal Canadiens

Tuesday lines at the morning skate, according to the team's website.

Tatar-Danault-Gallagher

Drouin-Domi-Lehkonen

Byron-Kotkaniemi-Armia

Deslauriers-Peca-Shaw

Hudon-Scherbak

Benn-Petry

Reilly-Juulsen

Mete-Ouellet

Alzner

Price

Niemi

Victor Mete draws back into the lineup on defence in place of Karl Alzner. Price also gets the start in goal tonight.

Head coach Claude Julien confirms that Victor Mete will return to the lineup tonight. Karl Alzner will be a healthy scratch. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 23, 2018

Calgary Flames

This is the projected lineup for tonight's game vs. Montreal, according to the team's website.

Gaudreau - Monahan - Lindholm

Tkachuk - Backlund - Frolik

Bennett - Ryan - Neal

Dube - Jankowski - Hathaway

Giordano - Brodie

Hanifin - Andersson

Valimaki - Stone

Rittich

It appears that goaltender David Rittich will be making his second consecutive start after making 44 saves in the Flames' win over the Rangers Sunday.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Leafs lines at practice, according to TSN's Kristen Shilton

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Lindholm-Kadri-Brown

Johnsson/Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl

Andersen

Sparks

New Jersey Devils

The Devils have made several transactions this morning.

D Ben Lovejoy and F Drew Stafford were placed on the injured reserve while D Eric Gryba and F John Quenneville were recalled from AHL Binghamton.

Waivers

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Anton Forsberg cleared waivers at noon today.