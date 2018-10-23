4h ago
Ice Chips: Boeser day-to-day with LBI
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Vancouver Canucks
Brock Boeser is day-to-day with a lower-body injury and is not on the ice for Canucks' practice this morning.
Vancouver has recalled F Darren Archibald from AHL Utica.
Arizona Coyotes
Alex Galchenyuk will make his season debut for the Coyotes tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets, according to head coach Rick Tocchet.
Philadelphia Flyers
F Michael Raffl is expected to miss the next four to six week with a lower-body injury, according to the team's website. He suffered the injury in the second period of Monday's loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Raffl has two assists in nine games this season.
Winnipeg Jets
At Jets' practice today, Patrik Laine remained on Mark Scheifele's line with Nic Petan. Captain Blake Wheeler is absent. - Brian Munz, TSN
Dallas Stars
Alexander Radulov will miss tonight's game against the Los Angeles Kings with a lower-body injury, according to Stars head coach Jim Montgomery.
Ottawa Senators
The Senators have recalled defenceman Christian Jaros from AHL Belleville. Jaros has played three games with Ottawa this season, recording one assist.
Tuesday's practice lines, according to TSN's Brent Wallace:
Dzingel-Tierney-Stone
Boedker-Duchene-White
Formenton-Carey-Ryan
Paajarvi-Smith-Pyatt
Chabot-DeMelo
Lajoie-Ceci
Borowiecki-Jaros
Wideman
Head coach Guy Boucher confirms they are rolling out 12 forwards and six defencemen in tonight's game against Boston. Defencemen Cody Ceci and Ben Harpur are out. - TSN's Brent Wallace.
Montreal Canadiens
Tuesday lines at the morning skate, according to the team's website.
Tatar-Danault-Gallagher
Drouin-Domi-Lehkonen
Byron-Kotkaniemi-Armia
Deslauriers-Peca-Shaw
Hudon-Scherbak
Benn-Petry
Reilly-Juulsen
Mete-Ouellet
Alzner
Price
Niemi
Victor Mete draws back into the lineup on defence in place of Karl Alzner. Price also gets the start in goal tonight.
Calgary Flames
This is the projected lineup for tonight's game vs. Montreal, according to the team's website.
Gaudreau - Monahan - Lindholm
Tkachuk - Backlund - Frolik
Bennett - Ryan - Neal
Dube - Jankowski - Hathaway
Giordano - Brodie
Hanifin - Andersson
Valimaki - Stone
Rittich
It appears that goaltender David Rittich will be making his second consecutive start after making 44 saves in the Flames' win over the Rangers Sunday.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Leafs lines at practice, according to TSN's Kristen Shilton
Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen
Lindholm-Kadri-Brown
Johnsson/Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Dermott-Ozhiganov
Marincin-Holl
Andersen
Sparks
New Jersey Devils
The Devils have made several transactions this morning.
D Ben Lovejoy and F Drew Stafford were placed on the injured reserve while D Eric Gryba and F John Quenneville were recalled from AHL Binghamton.
Waivers
Chicago Blackhawks goalie Anton Forsberg cleared waivers at noon today.