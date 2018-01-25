Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have recalled veteran defenceman Jason Garrison in the wake of an injury to Brayden McNabb. Garrison, who was waived and sent to the AHL earlier this season, posted one assist in four games with the NHL club. He last played with the team on Oct. 13.

In 33 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, the 33-year-old has four goals and 18 points. - Vegas Review Journal.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins goaltender Matt Murray says he's ready to return to the team following the death of his father last week.

"I'm ready to get back in there. At this point, it's not up to me anymore," Murray said Wednesday.

The Pens sent goaltender Tristan Jarry to the AHL Wednesday, clearing the way for Murray to return. Backup Casey DeSmith has carried the load for Pittsburgh in Murray's absence, going 2-1 and surrendering four goals in three games.

DeSmith was the first goaltender off the ice on Thursday, meaning he will likely get the start over Murray.

They will take on the Minnesota Wild in their last game before the All-Star break. - Pittsburgh Post Gazette

Ottawa Senators

Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper-body) was the first on the ice for the Senators at their morning skate Thursday.

Pageau has missed the last four contests but could also suit up Thursday against the Boston Bruins if all goes well at the morning skate.

In 42 games so far this season, the 25-year-old has six goals and nine assists.

Meanwhile, Mark Stone, Johnny Oduya and Nate Thompson did not skate. - Brent Wallace

The Senators are also set to honour forward Chris Neil, who retired late last year after 1,026 games with the Sens.

Here were their lines at the morning stake:

Hoffman-Duchene-Ryan

Smith-Brassard-White

Pyatt-Pageau-Dzingel

Burrows-Dumont-DiDomenico

Claesson Karlsson

Phaneuf-Ceci

Borowiecki-Chabot

Florida Panthers

Head coach Bob Boughner said goalie James Reimer has a pulled groin and will miss at least two weeks. Reimer injured himself making a save Tuesday against the Dallas Stars. The team is already without veteran Roberto Luongo, battling a lower-body injury, and for now will rely on Harri Sateri and Sam Montembeault, two goalies that started the season with the team's AHL affiliate in Springfield.

James Reimer pulled his groin and is going to miss a few weeks, per Bob Boughner. — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) January 25, 2018

Montembeault is in his first pro season and Boughner said he will likely be returned to Springfield for the NHL's All-Star break before returning to the Panthers.

New Jersey Devils

Taylor Hall (hand) will miss Thursday's game against the Nashville Predators. It marks the third game in a row that he's missed.

Marcus Johansson will also miss the contest with a concussion he incurred after a hit from Brad Marchand, who was handed a five-game suspension.

Goaltender Cory Schneider is also out with a groin injury. - Amanda Stein

New York Islanders

Both Casey Cizikas (hand) and Johnny Boychuk (lower-body) took part in Wednesday's practice. Head coach Doug Weight recently announced that he would not give any more injury updates, so their status for Thursday's game is questionable.