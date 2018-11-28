Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Vancouver Canucks

Erik Gudbranson tweaked his neck at practice on Monday, per head coach Travis Green. The 26-year-old will be listed as day-to-day for the time being. The defenceman has two goals and five assists in 26 games with the Canucks this season.

Washington Capitals

Evgeny Kuznetsov is skating with the team on Wednesday in a non-contact jersey, per NHL's Tom Gulitti. The 26-year-old has missed six consecutive games with an upper-body injury, and skated for the first time on Monday. In 18 games, the centre has six goals and 15 assists.