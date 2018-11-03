3h ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Byron to stay home with LBI
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Veteran forward Tomas Plekanec skated with his team Saturday for the first time since being placed on the injured reserve on Oct. 18 due to lower back issues. The 36-year-old has one goal over three games this season with the Habs.
Head coach Claude Julien said forward Paul Byron's lower-body injury is still nagging and will stay home for the team's upcoming road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers and New York Islanders.
Saturday's Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Domi - Hudon
Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Armia
Deslauriers - Peca - Shaw
Benn - Petry
Reilly - Juulsen
Ouellet - Mete
Price
Niemi
Scratches: Alzner, Byron (LBI)
Toronto Maple Leafs
Saturday's Practice Lines (optional) - Mark Masters, TSN
Hyman-Tavares-Marner
Marleau-Kadri-Kapanen
Johnsson-Lindholm-Brown
Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo
Rielly-Hainsey
Gardiner-Zaitsev
Dermott-Ozhiganov
Andersen starts
Pittsburgh Penguins
Derick Brassard was the only member of the Penguins absent from practice Saturday as the team prepares to host the Maple Leafs.
Saturday's Practice Lines - Jason Mackey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Guentzel-Crosby-Simon
Hagelin-Malkin-Kessel
Rust-Sheahan-Hornqvist
Grant-Cullen-Sprong
Dumoulin-Letang
Maatta-Oleksiak
Johnson-Ruhwedel
Detroit Red Wings
Defenceman Danny DeKeyser, who has missed the last eight games with a hand injury, will return to action Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers while Frans Nielsen (undisclosed), Andreas Athanasiou (undisclosed), Thomas Vanek (lower-body) and Jonathan Ericsson (undisclosed) will miss the game.
New York Islanders
Matt Martin is sidelined day-to-day with an upper-body injury, head coach Barry Trotz announced on Saturday. The 29-year-old has three goals and one assist over 11 games this season in New York.