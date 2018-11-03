Is it too early to get excited about the Canadiens?

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Veteran forward Tomas Plekanec skated with his team Saturday for the first time since being placed on the injured reserve on Oct. 18 due to lower back issues. The 36-year-old has one goal over three games this season with the Habs.

Head coach Claude Julien said forward Paul Byron's lower-body injury is still nagging and will stay home for the team's upcoming road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers and New York Islanders.

#Habs Julien says Byron’s lower body injury is a nagging, recurring issue. He’ll be shut down and stay at home for a few days to heal, which means he will miss games vs. TBL, NYR and NYI. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 3, 2018

Saturday's Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Hudon

Lehkonen - Kotkaniemi - Armia

Deslauriers - Peca - Shaw

Benn - Petry

Reilly - Juulsen

Ouellet - Mete

Price

Niemi

Scratches: Alzner, Byron (LBI)

Toronto Maple Leafs

Saturday's Practice Lines (optional) - Mark Masters, TSN

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Kadri-Kapanen

Johnsson-Lindholm-Brown

Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Andersen starts

Pittsburgh Penguins

Derick Brassard was the only member of the Penguins absent from practice Saturday as the team prepares to host the Maple Leafs.

Saturday's Practice Lines - Jason Mackey, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Guentzel-Crosby-Simon

Hagelin-Malkin-Kessel

Rust-Sheahan-Hornqvist

Grant-Cullen-Sprong

Dumoulin-Letang

Maatta-Oleksiak

Johnson-Ruhwedel

Detroit Red Wings

Defenceman Danny DeKeyser, who has missed the last eight games with a hand injury, will return to action Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers while Frans Nielsen (undisclosed), Andreas Athanasiou (undisclosed), Thomas Vanek (lower-body) and Jonathan Ericsson (undisclosed) will miss the game.

Coach Blashill confirms DeKeyser is back in. Nielsen, Athanasiou, Vanek, Ericsson out. #RedWings — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 3, 2018

New York Islanders

Matt Martin is sidelined day-to-day with an upper-body injury, head coach Barry Trotz announced on Saturday. The 29-year-old has three goals and one assist over 11 games this season in New York.