Julien on Weber's return: 'Unless there's a setback, we're hoping to see him on Tuesday'

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens will have captain Shea Weber back on the ice when they host the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night. It will be Weber's first game since Dec. 16, 2017. The 33-year-old defenceman spent the last 11 months recovering from injuries to his left foot and knee and surgeries to repair both issues. Weber told reporters after the Canadiens' practice Monday that he felt good physically and was ready to play.

"It's been a long time," Weber said. "It's been frustrating, it's been hard, it's been gruelling. But we're here.

"I'm excited right now to get going."

When a reporter pointed out how long it had been since he last played — 345 days — Weber laughed.

"I should be well rested then," he said.

TSN reporter John Lu documented Shea Weber leading the team in a post-practice stretch, alluding to his spot in the lineup to be regained.

Jake DeBrusk is expected to be alright after taking a puck to the back of the head from teammate Danton Heinen on Monday night. The 22-year-old has 10 goals and two assists in 24 games this season.

Habs morning skate, per TSN's John Lu:

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Domi - Shaw

Hudon - Kotkaniemi - Lehkonen

Agostino - Chaput - Deslauriers

Schlemko -Weber

Kulak - Petry

Mete - Benn

Price

Niemi

Scratches: Reilly, Ouellet, Peca

IR: Byron (LBI), Scherbak (LBI)

Boston Bruins

Defenceman Kevan Miller could rejoin the Bruins on Tuesday, after taking a puck to the throat on Monday night in Toronto. Head coach Bruce Cassidy updated the media on Miller's negative X-rays, and his plan to fly back to Boston Tuesday morning.

The 31-year-old has two assists in 11 games this season, and missed a few weeks worth of games earlier in October after blocking a shot with his hand.

Bruce Cassidy on Kevan Miller: "Looks like X-rays are negative, got it in the throat. They're going to keep him overnight for observation, make sure his breathing stays normal. Hopefully he's able to fly back tomorrow, that's the plan." #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 27, 2018

Buffalo Sabres

Conor Sheary is expected to be back in the Buffalo lineup Tuesday night as the Sabres host San Jose in a Hockey Fights Cancer night. He apparently tweaked something during Monday's practice, making him a game-time decision. The 26-year-old has six goals and six assists in 24 games this season.