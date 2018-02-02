1h ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Danault skates before practice
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
According to The Athletic's Arpon Basu, defenceman Phillip Danault was on the ice skating for about half an hour with a trainer 90 minutes before Canadiens' practice began. Danault took a puck to the head shot from the point by Boston Bruins defenceman Zdeno Chara on Jan. 13 and was diagnosed with conucission-like symptoms. Basu added that this was not Danault's first time on the ice since his concussion, which is a promising sign for the 24-year-old. According to TSN's John Lu, Danault has skated Tuesday, Wednesday and today.
There's currently no timetable for his return and he's being re-evaluated on a daily basis. Danault, a native of Victoriaville, Que., was a first-round draft pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011 and has seven goals and 15 assists in 43 games this season. In 178 career regular-season games, he has 24 goals and 49 assists.
Lu adds that head coach Claude Julien said defenceman Shea Weber has stopped wearing his walking boot, but has not resumed skating. Antti Niemi will start on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks and Carey Price will be back in between the pipes on Sunday to face the Ottawa Senators.
Practice Lineup - John Lu, TSN
Forwards
Pacioretty - Byron - Hudon
Galchenyuk - Drouin - Deslauriers
Lehkonen - Plekanec - Gallagher
De La Rose - Froese - Carr/L. Shaw
Defencemen (rotated a lot during 5-man drills)
Alzner - Petry-Schlemko - Jerabek-Mete - Benn-Morrow
Goaltenders
Price
Niemi
New York Rangers
According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, forward Pavel Buchnevich sustained concussion last night against the Toronto Maple Leafs on a second period elbow to jaw. Buchnevich is receiving treatment in protocol and sidelined indefinitely.
St. Louis Blues
According to Jim Thomas, winger Zach Sanford (shoulder) is travelling with the team and skated on Thursday, but has yet to be cleared to play. Sanford has yet to play this season after undergoing shoulder surgery at the beginning of training camp. - St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Game Notes
Red Wings (48 points) at Hurricanes (56 points) - 7PM
CAR 1-0-0 vs DET in 17-18, winning in DET. CAR 1-0-1 at home vs DET in 16-17
CAR (24-19-8):
won 3 straight, 6GA, PK 4/5
Williams (1G, 3A) last 3GP
DET (20-21-8):
1-1-1 last 3GP, 4GF, PP 1/6 (all at home)
Zetterberg (1A) last 6GP
Capitals (65 points) at Penguins (59 points) - 7PM
Teams have split 2GP this season, both in WSH. PIT has won 3 straight at home vs WSH
PIT (28-21-3):
won 6 straight at home, 29GF, PP 6/17
Crosby (3G, 17A) 10 game PT streak
WSH (30-15-5):
won 2 straight, 9GF, PP 4/9
Ovechkin (3G, 4A) last 6GP
Sharks (60 points) at Blue Jackets (58 points) - 7PM
SJ 2-0-0 vs CLS in 16-17. SJ has won 3 straight vs CLS
CLS (27-19-4):
2-1-1 last 4GP, 8GF, PP 2/9
Panarin (3G, 4A) last 8GP
SJ (26-16-8):
0-2-2 last 4GP, 17GA, PK 10/12
Burns (1G, 8A) last 8GP
Golden Knights (72 points) at Wild (59 points) - 8PM
MIN 1-0-0 vs VGS in 17-18, winning at home
MIN (27-18-5):
5-1-1 last 7GP, 16GA, PK 12/17
Staal (1G, 5A) last 5GP
VGS (34-12-4):
won 2 straight, both on road, 7GF, PP 2/4
Perron (4G,6A) 7 game PT streak