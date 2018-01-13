1h ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Mete in lineup vs. Bruins
TSN.ca Staff
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Montreal Canadiens
Fresh off winning gold at the World Juniors, defenceman Victor Mete will be in the lineup tonight when the Habs host the Bruins. Mete, 19, has posted four assists and a plus-5 rating while averaging 14:52 of ice time per game with the Canadiens in 2017. - Team Tweet
Vancouver Canucks
Team reassign winger Nikolay Goldobin to American Hockey League. - Team Tweet
Tampa Bay Lightning
Winger J.T. Brown has been placed on waivers.
Philadelphia Flyers
Defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere will be sidelined tonight against the New Jersey Devils due to an illness. - Dave Isaac, USA Today
Pittsburgh Penguins
Goalie Matt Murray is listed as day-to-day with a personal matter. Head coach Mike Sullivan says he will get as much time as he needs. - Jonathan Bombulie, Tribune-Review
Winnipeg Jets
Projected Lines vs. Wild - Brian Munz, TSN
Forwards
Connor-Wheeler-Laine
Perreault-Little-Ehlers
Matthias-Copp-Armia
Dano-Hendricks-Roslovic
Defence
Morrissey-Trouba
Kulikov-Myers
Enstrom-Byfuglien
Goalies
Hellebuyck
Mason/Hutchinson
Waivers
