Montreal Canadiens

Fresh off winning gold at the World Juniors, defenceman Victor Mete will be in the lineup tonight when the Habs host the Bruins. Mete, 19, has posted four assists and a plus-5 rating while averaging 14:52 of ice time per game with the Canadiens in 2017. - Team Tweet

Claude Julien confirms that Victor Mete will play tonight against Boston. #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 13, 2018

Vancouver Canucks

Team reassign winger Nikolay Goldobin to American Hockey League. - Team Tweet

Tampa Bay Lightning

Winger J.T. Brown has been placed on waivers.

Philadelphia Flyers

Defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere will be sidelined tonight against the New Jersey Devils due to an illness. - Dave Isaac, USA Today

Pittsburgh Penguins

Goalie Matt Murray is listed as day-to-day with a personal matter. Head coach Mike Sullivan says he will get as much time as he needs. - Jonathan Bombulie, Tribune-Review

Winnipeg Jets

Projected Lines vs. Wild - Brian Munz, TSN

Forwards

Connor-Wheeler-Laine

Perreault-Little-Ehlers

Matthias-Copp-Armia

Dano-Hendricks-Roslovic

Defence

Morrissey-Trouba

Kulikov-Myers

Enstrom-Byfuglien

Goalies

Hellebuyck

Mason/Hutchinson

