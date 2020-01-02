Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Canadiens' forward Brendan Gallagher has been placed on Injured Reserve after sustaining a concussion on Tuesday night versus Carolina.

#Habs Julien confirms Gallagher suffered a concussion at Carolina on Tuesday. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) January 2, 2020

The Canadiens recalled forward Dale Weise from the AHL's Laval Rocket in order to fill the voiud left by Gallagher. Weise has 7 points across 27 games this season and hasn't played in an NHL game since Mar. 8, 2019.

The Canadiens have recalled forward Dale Weise from the AHL's Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo | @daleweise22 https://t.co/qnFcDZ8hFw — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 1, 2020

Tatar - Danault - Cousins

Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki

Poehling - Kotkaniemi - Weal

Vejdemo - Thompson - Weise

Chiarot - Weber

Kulak - Petry

Mete - Fleury Price

Lindgren



Scratches: Peca, Barber, Reilly, Folin

Toronto Maple Leafs

In lieu of recent injuries to their forward group, Mason Marchment has been recalled from the AHL's Toronto Marlies to reinforce depth at the NHL level. Marchment is expected to make his NHL debut in place of Dmytro Timashov as the Maple Leafs face off against the Winnipeg Jets tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.

The @MapleLeafs have recalled forward Mason Marchment from the @TorontoMarlies (AHL). pic.twitter.com/oAlRedBmZY — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 1, 2020

Ottawa Senators

Craig Anderson is set to start in between the pipes for the Senators for the first time since a 3-1 victory over Buffalo on Dec. 23. The 38-year-old backstop has performed well behind a limited Sens' roster this season, including a 6-8-0 record with a .907 save percentage and 2.94 goals against average.

Nikita Zaitsev will likely return tomorrow. Craig Anderson starts. Ron Hainsey will be out at least another week. Anders Nilsson has resumed skating. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 1, 2020

Additionally, defenceman Nikita Zaitsev is likely to return to the Sens' lineup after missing his team's last seven games due to a personal absence.

Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers are in Buffalo to take on the Sabres in another edition of Connor McDavid versus Jack Eichel as they continue a six-game road trip.

Neal-McDavid-Kassian

RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Nygard-Haas-Chiasson

Khaira-Sheahan-Archibald

Klefbom-Bear

Nurse-Russell

Lagesson-Larsson

Smith

Koskinen

Calgary Flames

The Flames are turning to Cam Talbot in goal tonight on home ice versus the New York Rangers.

Cam Talbot starting in net tonight vs. New York Rangers. #Flames — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) January 2, 2020

New York Rangers

Henrik Lundqvist is expected to start in goal tonight as the Rangers visit the Calgary Flames. The 37-year-old owns a 9-8-3 record with a .911 save percentage and 3.05 goals against average in his 15th NHL campaign.

Quinn says Lundqvist starts tomorrow here in Calgary. #NYR — Brett Cyrgalis (@BrettCyrgalis) January 1, 2020

Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers will turn to 21-year-old goaltending phenom Carter Hart and his 13-8-3 record as the Flyers face off against the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights. Hart has posted a respectable .911 save percentage and 2.41 goals against average.

Carter Hart will start Thursday in Vegas. #Flyers — Sam Carchidi (@BroadStBull) January 1, 2020

New York Islanders

The Islanders are expected to go with Semyon Varlamov in net for a third-consecutive game, while tandem partner Thomas Greiss has not started a game since Dec. 27.

Semyon Varlamov off the ice first at #Isles optional morning skate. If he starts, would be third in a row, which would be a first for Isles goalie this season.



My article in today's @Newsday https://t.co/s5o1RZYCZy — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) January 2, 2020

Columbus Blue Jackets

Two regulars are expected to return to the Blue Jackets' lineup tonight as forward Sonny Milano and defenceman Scott Harington suit up against the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins. Gabriel Carlsson appears to be the odd man out of the defensive pairings.

Sonny Milano returns tonight for #CBJ. Scott Harrington also goes in for Gabriel Carlsson — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) January 2, 2020

Boston Bruins

Several players appear to be returning from injuries as David Krejci, Charlie McAvoy, and Torey Krug took part in this morning's line rushes. McAvoy is a game-time decision, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Danton Heinen should draw back into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 29 as well.

The Bruins are expected to ice a lineup tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets that appears as follows:

Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak

DeBrusk - Krejci - Coyle

Bjork - Kuraly - Heinen

Nordstrom - Lindholm - Wagner

Chara - McAvoy

Krug - Carlo

Moore - Grzelcyk

Rask

Halak

New Jersey Devils

Rookie forward and 2019 No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes is out of the lineup with an upper-body injury.

Mackenzie Blackwood is projected to start in goal tonight for the Devils as they visit Nassau Coliseum to take on the New York Islanders.