3h ago
Ice Chips: Habs recall Weise, place Gallagher on IR
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens' forward Brendan Gallagher has been placed on Injured Reserve after sustaining a concussion on Tuesday night versus Carolina.
The Canadiens recalled forward Dale Weise from the AHL's Laval Rocket in order to fill the voiud left by Gallagher. Weise has 7 points across 27 games this season and hasn't played in an NHL game since Mar. 8, 2019.
Tatar - Danault - Cousins
Lehkonen - Domi - Suzuki
Poehling - Kotkaniemi - Weal
Vejdemo - Thompson - Weise
Chiarot - Weber
Kulak - Petry
Mete - Fleury Price
Lindgren
Scratches: Peca, Barber, Reilly, Folin
Toronto Maple Leafs
In lieu of recent injuries to their forward group, Mason Marchment has been recalled from the AHL's Toronto Marlies to reinforce depth at the NHL level. Marchment is expected to make his NHL debut in place of Dmytro Timashov as the Maple Leafs face off against the Winnipeg Jets tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Ottawa Senators
Craig Anderson is set to start in between the pipes for the Senators for the first time since a 3-1 victory over Buffalo on Dec. 23. The 38-year-old backstop has performed well behind a limited Sens' roster this season, including a 6-8-0 record with a .907 save percentage and 2.94 goals against average.
Additionally, defenceman Nikita Zaitsev is likely to return to the Sens' lineup after missing his team's last seven games due to a personal absence.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers are in Buffalo to take on the Sabres in another edition of Connor McDavid versus Jack Eichel as they continue a six-game road trip.
Neal-McDavid-Kassian
RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Nygard-Haas-Chiasson
Khaira-Sheahan-Archibald
Klefbom-Bear
Nurse-Russell
Lagesson-Larsson
Smith
Koskinen
Calgary Flames
The Flames are turning to Cam Talbot in goal tonight on home ice versus the New York Rangers.
New York Rangers
Henrik Lundqvist is expected to start in goal tonight as the Rangers visit the Calgary Flames. The 37-year-old owns a 9-8-3 record with a .911 save percentage and 3.05 goals against average in his 15th NHL campaign.
Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers will turn to 21-year-old goaltending phenom Carter Hart and his 13-8-3 record as the Flyers face off against the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights. Hart has posted a respectable .911 save percentage and 2.41 goals against average.
New York Islanders
The Islanders are expected to go with Semyon Varlamov in net for a third-consecutive game, while tandem partner Thomas Greiss has not started a game since Dec. 27.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Two regulars are expected to return to the Blue Jackets' lineup tonight as forward Sonny Milano and defenceman Scott Harington suit up against the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins. Gabriel Carlsson appears to be the odd man out of the defensive pairings.
Boston Bruins
Several players appear to be returning from injuries as David Krejci, Charlie McAvoy, and Torey Krug took part in this morning's line rushes. McAvoy is a game-time decision, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.
Danton Heinen should draw back into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 29 as well.
The Bruins are expected to ice a lineup tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets that appears as follows:
Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak
DeBrusk - Krejci - Coyle
Bjork - Kuraly - Heinen
Nordstrom - Lindholm - Wagner
Chara - McAvoy
Krug - Carlo
Moore - Grzelcyk
Rask
Halak
New Jersey Devils
Rookie forward and 2019 No. 1 overall pick Jack Hughes is out of the lineup with an upper-body injury.
Mackenzie Blackwood is projected to start in goal tonight for the Devils as they visit Nassau Coliseum to take on the New York Islanders.