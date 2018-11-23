Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Boston Bruins

Jaroslav Halak will start at home for the Bruins tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Halak, who signed a two-year deal last offseason with Boston, has started more than expected with starter Tuuka Rask missing time for personal reasons.

In twelve starts this season, Halak has a 7-2-2 record with .935 save percentage and a 2.07 goals against average.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild have called up goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen on an emergency basis with starter Devan Dubnyk battling an illness, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota.

There has been no word as to whether Minnesota will start Kahkonen or Dubnyk's backup Alex Stalock.

Kahkonen, 22, has yet to play in the NHL. He has a 4-1-1 record with a .966 save percentage and a 0.98 goals against average this season with the AHL's Iowa Wild.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry will make his first start this season for the Penguins tonight against the Boston Bruins.

Jarry was called up from the AHL Thursday after starter Matt Murray was put on IR with a lower-body injury.

In 23 starts for Pittsburgh last year, Jarry went 14-6-2 with a .908 save percentage and a 2.77 goals against average.

Dallas Stars

Devin Shore could be back in the Stars lineup tonight, according to Mark Stepneski of NHL.com.

Shore has missed Dallas' last four games with a lower-body injury suffered against the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 12th.

In eighteen games this season, Shore has five goals and six assists.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues have activated forward Patrick Maroon and placed forward Jaden Shwartz on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Maroon, playing on a one-year deal for St. Louis, has no goals and seven assists in fourteen games this season.

Shwartz has played in fifteen games this season, managing to tally two goals along with seven assists for a total of nine points.

Carolina Hurricanes

Curtis McElhinney is expected to get his third consecutive start in goal tonight against the Florida Panthers.

McElhinney, claimed off waivers by the Hurricanes before the season, has a 5-2 record with a .909 save percentage and a 2.43 goals against average in seven starts for Carolina.

McElhinney, brought in after Carolina starter Scott Darling suffered a preseason injury, has been the Hurricanes most reliable goalie thus far.

Arizona Coyotes

Goalie Antti Raanta is probable to return to the Coyotes lineup tonight against the Colorado Avalanche, according to Craig Morgan of The Athletic Arizona.

Raanta, in the first year of a three-year deal with Arizona, has missed the last eight games with a lower body injury.

In nine games this season, Raanta has posted a 5-4 record with a .929 save percentage and a 2.10 goals against average.

Philadelphia Flyers

Calvin Pickard is expected to start in goal when the Flyers take on the New York Rangers Friday afternoon, per the Philadelphia Courier-Post.

Pickard, claimed off waivers by the Flyers prior to the season, has a 3-1-2 record with a 4.13 goals-against average and .858 save percentage in nine games with the Flyers.

With Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth both injured, the Flyers are left Pickard and Alex Lyon as options in the crease. Lyon allowed four goals on 12 shots Wednesday against the Buffalo Sabres before being pulled.



New York Rangers

Winger Cody McLeod was diagnosed with a fractured left hand on Thursday and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks with the injury. McLeod has one goal and a minus-3 rating in 16 games this season.

Forward Mats Zuccarello is questionable to face the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, while Henrik Lundqvist will start between the pipes. Zuccarello, who's been out since Nov. 15 due to a groin injury, has three goals and 10 points in 16 games this season.

Lundqvist is on a two-game winning streak and has a 8-6-2 record this season.

Games Notes

Rangers (26P) at Flyers (20P) - 1PM (Nov 23)

PHI 3-1-0 vs NYR in 17-18, 2-0-0 at home.

PHI: (9-10-2)

0-3-1 last 4GP, outscored 16-8, PK 7/12

Giroux (1G, 2A) last 2GP

NYR: (12-8-2)

Won 3 straight, all at home, 3GA, PK 6/8

Kreider (5G, 4A) last 6GP

Oilers (21P) at Ducks (23P) - 4PM (Nov 23)

ANA 2-0-2 vs EDM in 17-18, 1-0-1 at home

ANA: (9-9-5)

2-1-2 last 5GP, 9GF, PP 2/14

Getzlaf (2G, 2A) last 2GP

EDM: (10-10-1)

2-6-0 last 8GP, 32GA, PK 22/28

McDavid (3G, 5A) 4 game PT streak

Jets (26P) at Wild (28P) - 4PM (Nov 23)

WPG 3-1-0 vs MIN in 17-18, 1-1-0 in MIN

MIN: (13-7-2)

2-3-0 last 5GP, 17GF, PP 7/18

Granlund (4A) last 5GP

WPG: (12-6-2)

1-1-1 last 3GP, 10GF, PP 2/10

Wheeler (1A) last 3GP

Canadiens (26P) at Sabres (30P) - 4PM (Nov 23)

BUF 2-0-0 vs MTL in 18-19, 1-0-0 at home. BUF 2-1-1 last 4P at home vs MTL

BUF: (14-6-2)

Won 7 straight, 18GA, PK 17/18

Eichel (1G, 5A) 4 game PT streak

MTL: (11-7-4)

0-1-1 last 2GP, 5GA in each game, PK 1/3

Domi (6G, 9A) 11 game PT streak

Islanders (22P) at Devils (20P) - 4PM (Nov 23)

NYI 1-0-0 vs NJ in 18-19, Shutout win at home. NJ has won 2 straight at home vs NYI

NJ: (9-9-2)

3-1-1 last 5GP, 9GA, PK 13/14

Hall (3G, 3A) last 7GP

NYI: (10-8-2)

Lost 2 straight, 11GA, PK 5/6

Bailey (1G, 1A) last 5GP

Wings (22P) at Capitals (25P) - 4PM (Nov 23)

WSH 2-0-1 vs DET in 17-18, DET 1-0-0 un WSH. WSH 4-0-1 last 5GP at home vs DET

WSH: (11-7-3)

Won 3 straight, 14GF, PP 3/8

Backstrom (2G, 2A) last 3GP

DET: (10-9-2)

6-1-0 last 7GP, 14GA, PK 18/22

Larkin (1G) last 3GP

Flames (27P) at Knights (21P) - 6PM (Nov 23)

CGY 1-0-0 vs VGS in 18-19, 7-2 win at home. VGS 2-0-0 at home vs CGY in 17-18, 11GF

VGS: (10-12-1)

3-1-0 last 4GP at home, 2 shutouts, PK 12/13 (lost last)

Marchessault (2G, 2A) last 3GP

CGY: (13-8-1)

Won 3 straight, all at home, 17GF, PP 4/12

Tkachuk (3G, 3A) last 2GP